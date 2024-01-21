FOMO for Sinulog 2024? We got you with these photos.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

Tourists and locals join the festivities celebrating Senior Santo Niño in the Queen City of the South

MANILA, Philippines – The spiritual and festive take center stage as the Queen City of the South – Cebu City – hosts the 459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024.

More than a million people – including tourists and locals – join the festivities and other activities celebrating Senior Santo Niño (Child Jesus).

On Sunday, January 21, attendees flock the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024, to witness the grand parade as well as grand ritual showdown where groups representing different parts of Cebu perform the traditional Sinulog ritual dance prayer.

Here are some of the photos so far.

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler

Different groups showcase their street dance performances during the Sinulog Festival 2024 at the Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. 📸: Cebu City – News and Information/FB #Sinulog2024 https://t.co/yZmtdnKOxo pic.twitter.com/8Fs1uRtP5K — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 21, 2024

PIT SENYOR! 💃🏻



Various performers grace the stage during the #Sinulog2024 Grand Parade at the Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. 📸: Sinulog Foundation Inc/FB https://t.co/GiKJKjpTDT pic.twitter.com/fbyynZIjG1 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) January 21, 2024

– Rappler.com