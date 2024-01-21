FOMO for Sinulog 2024? We got you with these photos.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Tourists and locals join the festivities celebrating Senior Santo Niño in the Queen City of the South
MANILA, Philippines – The spiritual and festive take center stage as the Queen City of the South – Cebu City – hosts the
459th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2024.
More than a million people – including tourists and locals – join the festivities and other activities celebrating Senior Santo Niño (Child Jesus).
On Sunday, January 21, attendees flock the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024, to witness the grand parade as well as grand ritual showdown where groups representing different parts of Cebu perform the
traditional Sinulog ritual dance prayer.
Here are some of the photos so far.
SINULOG. Contingents from different barangays in Cebu City and four guest contingents show their dancing skills and colorful costumes as they perform during the Sinulog Festival 2024 in Cebu South Road Properties on Sunday, January 21. Photo by Carlo de Vela/Rappler
– Rappler.com
