WATCH: Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 opens at Cebu’s South Road Properties

Rappler Visayas reporter John Sitchon and Digital Communications Specialist Christa Escudero report live from the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City where the grand parade of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 is being held

CEBU, Philippines – The sound of beating drums, masterfully-decorated parade floats, festival queens and cheering crowds fill the atmosphere of the Cebu’s South Road Properties (SRP) as the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024 begins on Sunday, January 21.

Locals and tourists converged at the SRP World Tent City on the City de Mare grounds to witness the spectacle prepared by the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated in cooperation with the local government units.

Devotees traveling from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for the Fiesta Señor also joined in on the fun at the venue.

Over a hundred dancers dressed in traditional and historical costumes performed different versions of the Sinulog ritual dance prayer, and even showcased movements from festivals belonging to their hometowns in different parts of the island of Cebu.

They will be competing for the title of champion in the free interpretation and Sinulog-based categories of the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown.

The grand prize for this year’s grand ritual showdown champion is P3 million.

A total of 14 contingents are registered for the Sinulog Grand Parade and Grand ritual showdown, two of which are from Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and San Jose town in Dinagat Islands.

There will also be guest participants from Bacolod City’s Masskara Festival and the Chunchun Nongak Preservation Association of the Republic of Korea.

Watch Rappler Visayas reporter John Sitchon and Digital Communications Specialist Christa Escudero report live in Cebu City on the momentous celebration here. – Rappler.com