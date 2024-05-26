Typhoon Aghon further strengthens over Philippine Sea east of Aurora

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGHON. Satellite image of Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of May 27, 2024, 2 am.

Moderate to heavy rain may still hit several areas on Monday, May 27, while Signal Nos. 1 and 2 are still in effect due to Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) as of 2 am

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) intensified again over the Philippine Sea early Monday, May 27, with its maximum sustained winds now at 130 kilometers per hour from 120 km/h.

Aghon’s gustiness, however, eased to 160 km/h from 180 km/h.

In a bulletin issued at 2 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon was already 90 kilometers east southeast of Baler, Aurora.

It slowed down a bit, moving north northeast at only 10 km/h from 15 km/h.

PAGASA said Aghon is projected to continue intensifying in the next two days while moving away from Philippine landmass, but it may start weakening mid or late Wednesday, May 29.

Although the typhoon is moving away, moderate to heavy rain may still hit several areas on Monday, particularly the eastern part of Isabela, northern part of Aurora, Polillo Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, Antique, and Aklan.

Rainfall from Aghon previously reached intense to torrential levels, causing floods.

There are also no more areas under Signal No. 3 as of 2 am on Monday. But tropical cyclone wind signals are still in effect for the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds (62 to 88 km/h), minor to moderate threat to life and property

Aurora

northern part of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Signal No. 1

Strong winds (39 to 61 km/h), minimal to minor threat to life and property

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Cauayan City, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue)

eastern part of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay)

eastern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Gapan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Llanera)

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

central part of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan)

Camarines Norte

northwestern part of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Siruma)

In a new storm surge warning at 2 am on Monday, PAGASA said there is still a “minimal to moderate risk” of storm surges over the “exposed and low-lying coastal areas” of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte within 24 hours.

The coastal waters of Aurora, Quezon, and Marinduque, as well as the southern coastal waters of Batangas and the northern coastal waters of Camarines Norte, remain under a gale warning, too. PAGASA said travel is risky for small vessels, “including all motorbancas of any type of tonnage.”

Outside those areas under the gale warning, Aghon will still cause moderate to rough seas in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the seaboard of Bicol. Waves are 1.5 to 3.5 meters high, so small boats must take precautionary measures, or if possible, avoid sailing altogether.

Aghon made landfall in the Philippines nine times:

Friday, May 24 (as a tropical depression)

Homonhon Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar – 11:20 pm

Saturday, May 25 (as a tropical depression)

Giporlos, Eastern Samar – 12:40 am

Basiao Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 4 am

Cagduyong Island, Catbalogan City, Samar – 5 am

Batuan, Ticao Island, Masbate – 10:20 am

Masbate City, Masbate – 10:40 am

Torrijos, Marinduque – 10 pm

Sunday, May 26

Lucena City, Quezon – 4:30 am (as a tropical storm)

Patnanungan, Quezon – 6:50 pm (as a severe tropical storm)

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

It is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2024. (READ: LIST: Philippine tropical cyclone names in 2024)

PAGASA previously estimated that one or two tropical cyclones could form within or enter PAR in May. – Rappler.com