Typhoon Hanna makes landfall in Taiwan; monsoon rain persists

HANNA. Satellite image of Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) as of September 3, 2023, 5 pm.

Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Sunday evening, September 3, or early Monday morning, September 4

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) made landfall in Taitung County, Taiwan, on Sunday afternoon, September 3, while still affecting extreme Northern Luzon and enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat in the Philippines.

As of 4 pm on Sunday, Hanna was located 245 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. The typhoon accelerated, moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour from only 10 km/h.

It still has maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h, but its gustiness jumped to 255 km/h from the previous 190 km/h.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 560 kilometers” from Hanna’s center.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands remain under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm on Sunday, due to strong winds from the typhoon.

Batanes and the northern part of Babuyan Islands also have moderate to heavy rain brought by Hanna.

PAGASA said Hanna will maintain its west northwest direction “while crossing the rugged terrain of southern Taiwan, resulting in considerable weakening.” Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Then the typhoon could emerge over the Taiwan Strait and leave PAR late Sunday evening or early Monday morning, September 4.

Outside PAR, it may slow down over the Taiwan Strait, and also weaken further.

PAGASA said Hanna could make its final landfall along the coast of Guangdong or Fujian in China on Tuesday, September 5, as a severe tropical storm. By late Wednesday, September 6, or Thursday, September 7, it could weaken into a remnant low.

Meanwhile, the enhanced southwest monsoon is still bringing rain to the western part of Luzon as well as the province of Antique. Affected areas must stay on alert for floods and landslides.

Sunday, September 3

100-200 millimeters (mm): Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique

Monday, September 4

100-200 mm: Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands, Antique

Tuesday, September 5

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal

Gusty conditions due to the enhanced southwest monsoon also persist in these areas:

Sunday, September 3

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, northern part of Eastern Visayas

Monday, September 4

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

Tuesday, September 5

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, northern part of Quezon, Lubang Island, Romblon, Kalayaan Islands

For coastal waters, PAGASA released a new gale warning at 5 pm on Sunday, still due to Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon. The following seaboards are affected:

seaboards of extreme Northern Luzon (Batanes, Babuyan Islands) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

western seaboard of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

southern seaboard of Southern Luzon and western seaboard of Visayas (Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Aklan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon (Cagayan, Isabela) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Hanna is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2023.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com