FACT CHECK: Application link to PRC job vacancies posted by fake page

The Professional Regulation Commission says the Facebook page posting the fake job ad is not authorized by the commission

Claim: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has 150,000 job vacancies for office staff and is accepting applications through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim has been spreading online through a number of Facebook posts sharing the job advertisement graphics bearing the PRC logo and the keyword “PRC Hiring.”

One version of the post came from the page “PRC Board News,” and was posted in the public Facebook group “PRC BOARD EXAMINATIONS AND UPDATES” with 306,500 members. As of writing, the post has over 2,500 reactions, 3,200 comments, and 13,000 shares.

The supposed job ad states that applicants with or without a license, as well as graduates of any four-year course, may apply for the position, which has a monthly salary of P27,600. It also instructs interested applicants to fill out and submit their curriculum vitae through a link provided in the caption.

The facts: The application form included in the post is fake and was posted by a fake PRC page. In an email to Rappler on June 7, the PRC Public Information and Media Relations Unit denied any involvement with the page.

“Please be informed that the FB Page ‘PRC Board News’ bearing [the] PRC Logo is not connected and not duly authorized by this Commission,” the PRC said.

The commission also previously released a public advisory on their website regarding fake pages posting unverified job applications, and reminded the public not to engage with these pages. PRC Region VII – Cebu has also debunked the fake job ad.

Job openings: Vacant positions within the commission are posted on the official PRC website. As of writing, the most recent job ad was posted on June 6 for a computer programmer position.

A look at previous job ads on the PRC website also shows that, contrary to the claim of the FB post, some of the vacancies require specific education and eligibility, depending on the job. The monthly salary also varies.

Qualified applicants are advised to send their applications through email or by courier to the address indicated in the job vacancy notice.

Possible phishing scam: The link included in the fake post does not direct to the official PRC website but to an unverified “PRC Job Application Form.” Upon clicking the supposed application link, users are asked to provide personal information, such as name, email, and cellphone number. Individuals filling out the fake form may be at risk of having their data stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Official news: For legitimate updates regarding vacant positions at PRC, refer to its official website and accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

– Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

