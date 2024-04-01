FACT CHECK: Link for DepEd scholarship program application is fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In an advisory, the education department warns the public against fake scholarship posts circulating online

Claim: The Department of Education (DepEd) released an online application link for students to apply for scholarship allowances of up to P10,000.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a post on the Facebook group “Landbank 4Ps update all region,” boasting of over 705,200 members. As of writing, the post has garnered 660 reactions, 1,100 comments, and 84 shares.

According to the post, the DepEd scholarship program allegedly provides a P7,000 allowance for elementary students, P9,000 for high school students, and P10,000 for college students. Interested applicants are instructed to prepare their school IDs and report cards, and submit their applications through links provided in the post.

While the post mentions a deadline of March 10, it continues to receive comments and inquiries from prospective applicants.

The facts: The supposed scholarship program is fake. On March 18, the education department released an advisory warning the public against fake DepEd scholarship programs circulating online.

“These posts are illegally using the DepEd seal and the photo of the Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Z. Duterte to scam people. Parents and guardians are strongly advised not to give out their children’s school information and identification to these kinds of hideous posts so as not to compromise their security,” the post read.

DepEd assistance: In a previous Rappler fact check debunking a similar claim, DepEd said that there are no scholarships for public school students since education in public schools is free.

Furthermore, contrary to the post’s claim that the supposed scholarship program is available to college students, the DepEd’s mandate is limited to primary and secondary education. For tertiary students, the Commission on Higher Education serves as the governing body.

DepEd offers various programs designed to support students, such as the Education Contracting Service program for junior high school students, the Senior High School Voucher program, and the Joint Delivery Voucher program for senior high school students pursuing technical-vocational tracks.

These programs do not offer scholarships of P7,000, P9,000, or P10,000 but instead provide subsidies for students’ tuition.

Data privacy: The link for the supposed application does not redirect users to the official DepEd website or any Philippine government website, but to a blog site.

Users who provide their personal information, such as their school IDs, through the fake application link may be exposed to potential phishing scams and the risk of identity theft. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

For official updates on DepEd programs and services, refer to its official website and social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube. – Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com



Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.