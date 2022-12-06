Media reported on Marcos’ turnover of houses in Naic, Cavite, on December 5

The turnover was covered by various mainstream media in articles and videos. The false claim, in fact, showed the event by using a footage from RTVM.

Claim: There were no news reports about the turnover of 30,000 houses in Naic, Cavite, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on December 5, 2022.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim can be found in two posts on December 5 in the Facebook page “JaLyn Charita Talks.” One of the posts contains a video; as of writing, that post had about 1,100 reactions, 172 comments, and 485 shares, and the video had about 5,900 views. The other post with the same claim had 586 reactions, 79 comments, and 65 shares, as of writing.

The claim can be read in both posts: “WOW! PBBM nag-turnover na ng PABAHAY sa Cavite || Grabe ang bilis, bakit hindi ito binalita?” (WOW! PBBM turned over housing projects in Cavite || That’s so fast, why wasn’t this reported in the news?)

The bottom line: There were news reports about the housing turnover in Naic, Cavite, on December 5 led by Marcos.

Mainstream media reports: The turnover was covered in several articles by mainstream media on December 5, such as Inquirer.net, Philstar.com, Manila Bulletin, and GMA News Online. Video coverage on the same date can also be seen in YouTube channels of mainstream media such as GMA News, ANC 24/7, and Manila Bulletin Online.

Use of footage from RTVM: Moreover, one of the posts by “JaLyn Charita Talks” shared footage of the turnover by Radio Television Malacanang or RTVM aired on December 5, which is itself a news report. This contradicts the claim stated in the posts that the housing turnover was not reported. – Percival Bueser/Rappler.com

Percival Bueser is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.