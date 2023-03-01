FACT CHECK: UP will not be closed down

The UP System, which consists of its branches and the Philippine General Hospital, has a P24.2-billion appropriation in the 2023 budget

Claim: The University of the Philippines (UP) will be closed down following a P2.5-billion budget cut.

The video, whose title in Filipino can be translated to “Just in! President Marcos and VP Sara invaded UP Diliman, will have it closed, and slash its budget,” also had Filipino text in its thumbnail that translates to: “Finally, it will be closed down! This is the order of PBBM and VP Sara.”

In the video it was reported that UP’s budget was cut by P2.5 billion, as confirmed by the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rating: FALSE

Why did we fact-check this: The video containing the claim has 137,000 views on YouTube as of writing. It is also being reposted on Facebook.

The facts: Obviously, the university will not be closed down with the government appropriating P24,263,577,000 for the entire UP System, as mandated by the General Appropriations Act 2023.

Not even a billion: UP had a budget cut this fiscal year, but contrary to the billions cut claim in the video, UP’s 2023 budget is down by only P128,452,000 compared to its 2022 budget of P24,392,029,000. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

