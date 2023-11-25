Loyalty check? Newly-elected EMBO barangay officials take oath before Makati Mayor Binay

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OATH-TAKING. Newly elected officials from barangay South Cembo with Makati Mayor Abby Binay during the oath taking at Makati City Hall.

Their villages have been placed under the jurisdiction of Taguig but newly-elected officials from barangays Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, South Cembo, West Rembo, and Rizal still chose to take their oath at the Makati City Hall

Weeks after the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, some winning barangay officials trooped to the Makati City Hall to take their oath before Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

This would have been a typical post-election scene, except that these newly-elected officials are from the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) barangays that had been placed under the jurisdiction of Taguig – reflecting the continuing power play between the two cities.

The oath-taking was attended by newly elected officials from barangays Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, South Cembo, West Rembo, and Rizal.

Vice Mayor Monique Lagdameo, Binay’s husband Makati City 2nd District Representative Luis Campos, and 1st District Representative Kid Peña were also present at the ceremony.

In August, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) recognized the change of jurisdiction of EMBO barangays from Makati to Taguig. The Comelec Taguig was also the one who facilitated the filing of candidacy, as well as the barangay elections in these barangays last October.

Taguig, led by Mayor Lani Cayetano, also hosted an oath taking ceremony for newly elected village officials but it seems that most of the new leaders of the EMBO barangays snubbed the event.

The Taguig City local government’s social media post mentioned only the swearing-in of Sangguniang Kabataan officials from EMBO. Rappler asked Taguig regarding the attendance of barangay officials from EMBO at the event, but there has been no response as of posting time.

Is there a rule on officials who can administer the oath to barangay officials?

Under Executive Order 292, officials who have the power to administer oath are members of the judiciary, department secretaries, governors, vice governors, city mayors, municipal mayors, bureau directors, regional directors, and clerks of court.

It does not specify if the barangay officials have to take their oath before the mayor who has jurisdiction over them.

The choice of EMBO leaders to pledge before Binay raises questions about political loyalties, leaving us to ponder: Does their choice reflect their stance or is it a mere ceremonial formality?

Regardless of the reason behind their respective decisions, it is undeniable that the pressure is high for new barangay leaders of EMBO as they navigate the transition process, as well as a new political terrain under a new city. – Rappler.com