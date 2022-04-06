Up by 9 points in survey, Robredo dances with Mangyans in Occidental Mindoro

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo pays homage to the Mangyan tribe, the indigenous peoples of Mindoro, as she joins members of the Youth for Leni in performing their traditional dance after she was introduced at the "Mindorosas: The Occidental Mindoro People's Rally" held at the San Jose Municipal Plaza in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Is Vice President Leni Robredo’s dancer era finally here?

Robredo’s “Kakampink” supporters in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro turned into a frenzy when she suddenly started busting out her dance moves along with the young members of the Mangyan tribe who welcomed her onstage on Wednesday, April 6.

It has become a staple in Robredo’s rallies across provinces for traditional dance performers to accompany her as she enters the stage. Robredo usually just walks beside them and waves to the crowd.

But Robredo stepped it up a notch in Mindoro. As she faced the sea of pink in San Jose, Robredo turned to her side and began copying the traditional dance moves of the Mangyan tribe performers, who seemed delighted she can easily keep up with them.

The crowd loved it, their chants of Robredo’s name almost drowning out the “Kay Leni Tayo” song that she was dancing to.

Play Video

Robredo entertained her supporters on the same day Pulse Asia Research, Inc. released its latest survey, which showed her numbers surging by nine points to 24 in end-March.

Her arch rival, the late dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr., still dominates with 56%, but his four-point drop from February energized the “Kakampinks” and even Robredo herself.

The poll seems to have captured the start of a groundswell of support for Robredo these past weeks, with tens of thousands of “Kakampinks” joining her rallies even in the bailiwicks of other presidential contenders.

The Pulse Asia survey also captured the aftermath of the first Commission on Elections-sponsored debate, and the mammoth rallies that Robredo’s supporters staged for her in Cavite, Negros Occidental, Surigao and Butuan, Cagayan and Isabela, General Santos, Basilan, Zamboanga City, and Pasig, the biggest one yet with over 130,000 attendees.

No doubt Robredo still needs to do a lot of work to catch up to Marcos. But at least that Wednesday afternoon, in a municipality in Occidental Mindoro, a little celebratory dance was in order. – Rappler.com