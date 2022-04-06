Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
33 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
2022 PH presidential race

Robredo gets surge in support among youth, elderly in March 2022 Pulse Asia poll

Pia Ranada
Robredo gets surge in support among youth, elderly in March 2022 Pulse Asia poll

'PRIME MOVERS.' Young supporters show up for a rally for Vice President Leni Robredo in Tanay, Rizal. Photo by VP Leni Media Bureau

VP Leni Media Bureau

The Vice President sees a 16-point increase and 19-point increase in her ratings among Gen Z and senior citizens, respectively

MANILA, Philippines – While Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains the top pick across all age groups in Pulse Asia’s March voter preference survey, Vice President Leni Robredo saw a significant increase in support among the country’s youngest and oldest voters.

The poll, conducted from March 17 to 21, showed a 16-point rise in voter preference for the Vice President among 18- to 24 year-olds, an age group known as Gen Z. She now has a 30% score among these voters, compared to only 14% a month ago.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., meanwhile, suffered a big drop in support among Gen Z, the age group that gave him the highest preference rating just last month. From February’s 71%, the former senator and dictator’s son dropped to 57%.

More elderly voters are choosing Robredo as shown by the big 19-point rise in her rating among the 65 and up age group. Given the 14-point drop suffered by Marcos in this same category and the largely unchanged figures for other candidates, it’s likely that support shifted to Robredo.

Robredo saw a rise in support across all ages, reflecting her 9-point surge in nationwide numbers.

  • Ages 18 to 24: +16 (14% to 30%)
  • Ages 25 to 34: +8 (10% to 18%)
  • Ages 35 to 44: +5 (12% to 17%)
  • Ages 45 to 54: +5 (17% to 22%)
  • Ages 55 to 64: +10 (19% to 29%)
  • Ages 65 and up: +19 (18% to 37%)

Her rosier numbers among young voters is a welcome development for her campaign team given the Commission on Elections’ estimate that 56% or more than half of the voting population are in the 18 to 41 age group. This makes the young a “prime mover” in this year’s high-stakes elections, said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

But it’s still an uphill battle for the Vice President given Marcos Jr.’ still dominant figures. Despite the drops, he still got a majority voter preference rating in all age groups, save for the oldest (65 and up) where he garnered a 41% rating. – Rappler.com

Pia Ranada

Pia Ranada is a senior reporter for Rappler covering Philippine politics and environmental issues. For tips and story suggestions, email her at pia.ranada@rappler.com.
More from Pia Ranada

Recommended Stories

2022 PH presidential race

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 Philippine Elections

election surveys

Leni Robredo

Pulse Asia Research