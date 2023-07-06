Newsbreak Chats: There’s no business like showbusiness

MANILA, Philippines – A new noon show battle began on July 1, Saturday as ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime aired on GMA’s GTV channel versus TVJ Production Incorporated’s variety show on TV5, E.A.T., versus Television and Production Exponents Incorporated’s (TAPE) Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7.

It’s a battle between the most successful entertainment brands and content creators in the Philippines as they compete for viewership, ratings, and advertising revenues.

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler lifestyle and entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon, Rappler senior desk editor Gani de Castro Jr., and Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas discuss why there’s no business like showbusiness. Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, July 6, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com