Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
Newsbreak Podcasts and Videos
ABS-CBN

Newsbreak Chats: There’s no business like showbusiness

Rappler.com
Newsbreak Chats: There’s no business like showbusiness
Watch ‘Newsbreak Chats’ on Thursday, July 6, at 4 pm

MANILA, Philippines – A new noon show battle began on July 1, Saturday as ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime aired on GMA’s GTV channel versus TVJ Production Incorporated’s variety show on TV5, E.A.T., versus Television and Production Exponents Incorporated’s (TAPE) Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7.

It’s a battle between the most successful entertainment brands and content creators in the Philippines as they compete for viewership, ratings, and advertising revenues. 

In this episode of Newsbreak Chats, Rappler lifestyle and entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon, Rappler senior desk editor Gani de Castro Jr., and Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas discuss why there’s no business like showbusiness. Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, July 6, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com

GMA Network

Newsbreak Chats

television industry

tv shows

TV5