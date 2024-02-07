Newsbreak Chats: Charter change at the center of the Duterte-Marcos war

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What's the real score behind the latest Cha-Cha move that has split the Uniteam? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, February 8, at 4 pm!

Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, February 8, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – The heat is on in the Philippines as the Duterte and Marcos factions take their ongoing rift to the next level.

As if holding two show-of-force events on the same day weren’t enough, former president Rodrigo Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have also exchanged accusations of drug use. Duterte also threatened that Marcos could suffer the same fate as his father, the late dictator.

At the center of the war is the bid to amend or change the Constitution. Duterte, who once supported charter change during his administration, warned Marcos that he could be ousted from office if he pushes though with his plans.

On Thursday, February 8, Rappler senior multimedia producer JC Gotinga discusses with Rappler political reporters Dwight de Leon, Kaycee Valmonte, and Bonz Magsambol the ins and outs of the ongoing charter change efforts under the Marcos administration, and the bid to block such moves.

Magsambol and Valmonte covers the Senate and House of Representatives respectively, while De Leon follows Malacañang.

What are the possible motives of both sides? How will these play out in the long run? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, February 8, at 4 pm! – Rappler.com

Watch other Newsbreak Chats episode this 2024: