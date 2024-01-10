Newsbreak Chats: Martin Romualdez’s expanding power

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How will House Speaker Martin Romualdez's increasing power and influence play out amid the ongoing rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions? Catch the discussion live on Thursday, January 11 at 4 pm!

Bookmark this page to catch the discussion live on Thursday, January 11, at 4 pm!

MANILA, Philippines – Martin Romualdez is making big moves, and not just in the political sphere.

A two-part Rappler investigative series found that companies allegedly linked to Romualdez, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, are now becoming more active compared to previous years. Big businesses are also cozying up to him in an attempt to gain favors.

These developments are all happening as Romualdez plays a bigger role in the administration of his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

On Thursday, January 11, Rappler investigative editor Chay Hofileña speaks with the writer of the series, business and economic reporter Ralf Rivas, to discuss the ever expanding power and influence of Romualdez. They will be joined by Rappler multimedia reporters Dwight De Leon, who covers Malacañang, and Kaycee Valmonte, who follows the House of Representatives.

What are the signs that show the increasing stature of Romualdez in the present administration? How will all of these play out as the 2025 elections near and amid the ongoing rift between the Marcos and Duterte factions?

Watch Newsbreak Chats on Thursday, January 11, at 4 pm to catch the discussion live.

Read the two reports below.

– Rappler.com