[PODCAST] Kriminal: Truths my father told me about Martial Law

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. It also happens to be the same year his son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was elected president, signaling the return of the Marcos family to power.

For Martial Law survivors and their families, it is now much harder to fight the whitewashing of Martial Law atrocities and the battle against historical distortion.

But even with this challenge, and with the Marcoses in power again, Martial Law survivors preserve the truths by passing on their stories to their children.

In this special episode of Kriminal, Rappler’s crime reporter Jairo Bolledo talks to Kris Lanot Lacaba. Kris is the son of Martial Law survivor Pete Lacaba, a poet and journalist who was abused and tortured during those dark years.

Kris shares the realities his father told him about Ferdinand Marcos’ tyrannical rule.

