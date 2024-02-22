PH authorities issue immigration alerts vs fugitive Arnie Teves

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Justice says an Interpol Blue Notice was also published against Teves. A blue notice is issued 'to locate, identify, or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.'

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities had issued immigration alerts versus former lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Thursday, February 22.

The justice department said two alert list orders were issued through the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to restrict the movements of fugitive Teves and facilitate his arrest through cooperation from other countries. The former Negros Oriental lawmaker was the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

According to the justice department, the alert list orders were issued in relation to the warrant of arrest against Teves dated September 5, 2023, and an Interpol Blue Notice published on February 19, 2024. A local Manila court also recently canceled the passport of the fugitive former lawmaker.

Under BI Operations No. SBM-20140-002, a person under an alert list order has limited mobility. When apprehended, persons under the said list would be turned over to the custody of the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation if he/she is a subject of a warrant of arrest.

If the person’s inclusion in the list was also because of a warrant, the passport of the said person would be confiscated by immigration authorities and turned over to the BI’s legal division.

“These orders direct all BI officers to promptly report any information regarding Teves’ entry, exit, or attempted entry/exit to the Philippine National Police or the National Bureau of Investigation. Further, BI officers are instructed to refer Teves to the PNP or NBI whenever encountered at any port of entry,” the DOJ said in a statement.

On the matter of the Interpol’s involvement in the said case, the said intergovernmental organization issues notices based on international requests that will allow police forces in member states to share crime-related information. Upon the request of a country, the Interpol’s general secretariat may issue appropriate notices.

A blue notice is issued “to locate, identify, or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation.” As early as March 2023, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla had said they would ask the Interpol to issue a blue notice against suspects in the Degamo case. Teves was not yet considered the alleged mastermind at the time.

Teves has been out of the country since February 2023 and refused to return after being linked to Degamo’s killing. In May 2023, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Teves sought asylum in Timor Leste but was denied.

After his implication in the assassination, Teves also failed to physically show up during session days at the House of Representatives. Later on, in a historic first, the legislative’s lower chamber voted to expel him as Negros Oriental 3rd District representative.

Aside from murder and other criminal charges, the Philippines’ anti-terror council has also designated Teves as a terrorist. – Rappler.com