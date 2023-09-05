Manila court issues arrest warrant vs expelled lawmaker Arnie Teves, others

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The court issues the warrant only a few days after the Department of Justice announced the filing of charges against Teves

MANILA, Philippines – A Manila court issued a warrant of arrest against expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and others over murder, frustrated, and attempted murder charges they face over the killing of late Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

After finding probable cause, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 51 said it ordered the issuance of a warrant of arrest against the following:

Arnie Teves

Angelo Palagtiw

Captain Lloyd Cruz

Palagtiw’s sister (unnamed)

The Manila tribunal’s warrant was dated September 5. The court, presided over by Judge Marianthe Pacita Zuraek, also issued a commitment order for Nigel Electona, and directed his transfer from Manila City Jail to the Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

JUST IN. A Manila court issues an arrest warrant against expelled lawmaker Arnie Teves and several others over the murder and attempted charges they face. | via @jairojourno pic.twitter.com/WPouene6je — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 5, 2023

On August 26, the Department of Justice announced that the charges were filed against the former lawmaker. Teves, indicted on August 18, is the alleged mastermind of Degamo’s assassination. Aside from the Degamo-related charges, the former lawmaker also faces murder charges over the killings of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

Teves did not report for work after Degamo’s death. The Department of Foreign Affairs said in May that he sought asylum in Timor Leste, but this was denied. Later, the Anti-Terrorism Council designated Teves a terrorist.

In August, the House of Representatives, Teves’ home for several years, moved to expel him from the chamber. – Rappler.com