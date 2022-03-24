Eumir Marcial returns to pro ranks vs Isiah Hart

READY TO RUMBLE. Eumir Marcial takes his act to Las Vegas for the first time.

Olympic boxing bronze medalist Eumir Marcial says he’s all set for his next pro fight against American power-puncher Isiah Hart

LAS VEGAS, USA – Olympic medalist Eumir Marcial will return to the professional ranks against the power-punching Isiah Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs) in his Las Vegas debut on April 9.

Marcial (1-0), the Zamboanga City native who bagged a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, and Hart, who fights out of the PAL in Atlantic City, will slug it out in a six-round middleweight bout at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.

The fight is an undercard feature attraction headlined by the Erickson Lubin versus Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight presented by TGB Promotion.

“I am so excited to return to my professional career, and to be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again,” said Marcial in a press release.

“I am very comfortable training under the guidance of my boxing coach Jorge Capetillo and my strength and conditioning coach Angel ‘Memo’ Heredia. I would like to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for all their support.”

After winning his pro debut – a four-round unanimous decision over Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles on December 16, 2020 – Marcial turned his attention to getting prepared for the Tokyo Olympics.

In one of the most exciting bouts of the Summer Games, Marcial and top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine battled tooth and nail in their semifinal battle.

Khyzhniak, who would move on to win the silver medal, pulled it out in the third and final round by the narrowest of margins.

“I am really excited to have Eumir back in the professional ranks after a tremendous showing in Tokyo at the Olympics and winning the bronze medal for the Philippines,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions.

“I have worked with a lot of top fighters over the years, but Eumir is the best I have been with coming out of the amateur ranks, and the sky is the limit.”

Other highlights of Marcial’s amateur career include a gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and a silver medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships. – Rappler.com