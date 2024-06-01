Hergie Bacyadan wins by slimmest of margins to zero in on Olympic boxing spot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLUGGER. Hergie Bacyadan in action for the Philippines in the 2024 Boxam Elite Tournament in Spain.

Overcoming a first-round setback and a one-point penalty, Hergie Bacyadan is a win away from the Paris Olympics as she advances to the quarterfinals of the second World Qualifcation Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The Olympic dream is within reach for Filipina boxer Hergie Bacyadan.

Bacyadan advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 75kg class in the second World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, following a 3-2 split decision win over Hungary’s Veronika Nakota on Saturday, June 1.

Scraping past Nakota by the slimmest of margins, Bacyadan moved within one victory of qualifying for the Paris Games as she won the tiebreak after three of the five judges called the fight even at 28-28.

The other two judges scored it 29-27 in favor of Nakota.

Fortunately for Bacyadan, the three judges who settled for a tie gave her the nod, with rules set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit indicating that in case at least three judges have equal scores, they are requested to pick a winner.

Her chances of reaching the quarterfinals looked bleak early as Bacyadan incurred a one-point penalty in the opening round, which ended with her being down in the scorecards.

Displaying nerves of steel, Bacyadan won the next two rounds to nose out Nakota.

Four Olympic berths are available in her division, so Bacyadan only needs to make the semifinals to join fellow Filipino boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Aira Villegas in Paris.

Up next for Bacyadan is Venezuela’s Maryelis Yriza as they vie for an Olympic seat on Sunday, June 2.

Yriza hacked out a 3-2 split decision win against Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova in their last 16 encounter.

Also one win away from a prized Paris seat is Carlo Paalam as he goes up against India’s Sachin Siwach in the semifinals of the men’s 57kg category on Saturday, June 1. – Rappler.com