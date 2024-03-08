Petecio earns another convincing win, but 4 more Filipino boxers exit Olympic qualifier

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMP. Nesthy Petecio in action during the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

Nesthy Petecio advances to the round of 16 in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics, serving as a bright spot on a rather unfortunate day for the Philippine boxing team

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio marched into the round of 16 in the World Qualification Tournament for the Paris Olympics in Busto Arsizio, Italy, but four of her compatriots bowed out on Thursday, March 7.

Petecio nailed a unanimous decision victory over Romania’s Maria Claudia Nechita in the women’s 57kg class, serving as a bright spot on a rather unfortunate day for the Philippine boxing team.

Opening her campaign with a first-round stoppage of Serbia’s Andela Brankovic, Petecio floored Nechita with a vicious overhand right to the head earlier in the bout before she claimed the convincing 5-0 win.

The judges scored it 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 29-27 in favor of Petecio.

While Petecio advanced, John Marvin, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Ronald Chavez Jr., and Claudine Veloso all suffered exits as six of the 10 boxers the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines sent to Italy got eliminated.

Coming off a rousing RSC (referee stops contest) win over Iran’s Pouria Amiri the day prior, Marvin absorbed a 3-2 split decision loss to Toga’s Kevin Kuadjovi in the men’s 92kg division.

Fajardo also got the boot via a 3-2 split decision defeat, falling prey to Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory in the men’s 63.5kg category.

Earning the nod of two judges by scores of 30-27 and 29-28, Fajardo narrowly missed a spot in the last 16 as the Colombian scraped past the Filipino with three identical 29-28 marks.

Chavez endured a first-round RSC loss to Jordan’s Zeyad Eashash in the men’s 71kg round of 32, while Veloso dropped her opening bout in the women’s 54kg after a 5-0 loss to Japan’s Mikoto Harada.

Riza Pasuit (women’s 60kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (women’s 75kg) were the Philippines’ first two casualties.

Petecio, who needs to reach the final to punch her ticket to Paris, faces Germany’s Nancy Canan Tas next on Friday, March 8, with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.

Also set to see action on Friday are Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) and Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) as they kick off their respective bids.

Still in the running as well is Rogen Ladon, who battles Great Britain’s Kiaran MacDonald in the last 16 of the men’s 51kg on Sunday, March 10. – Rappler.com