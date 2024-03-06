Back in action, Carlos Yulo out to defend titles in Baku World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carlos Yulo competes for the first time in 2024 as he sees action in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series, where he looks to retain the pair of gold medals he won last year

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo returns to action for the first time in five months with hopes of regaining his old form.

Yulo competes in the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Baku, Azerbaijan starting Thursday, March 7, as he ramps up his preparation for the Paris Olympics.

The Baku leg of the World Cup Series marks the first event for Yulo since his dismal performance in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, in October.

Although the 24-year-old still booked his ticket to Paris in Antwerp, Yulo endured a nightmarish start in the world championships, landing flat on his back twice in the all-around qualification and making only one apparatus final.

He then finished fourth in the floor exercise final as he saw his medal streak busted in the global showdown after winning at least a bronze in each of the four previous editions of the world championships.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said the prospect of a fine showing from Yulo – who trained in South Korea earlier this year – is “very, very good.”

Yulo stamped his class in the World Cup Series last year, capturing three golds, one silver, and two bronzes across three legs.

In Baku, Yulo aims to defend his titles in his pet events vault and parallel bars.

Formidable foes, though, await Yulo as he goes up against the likes of China’s Zou Jingyuan, Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, and Turkey’s Adem Asil. – Rappler.com