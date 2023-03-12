Carlos Yulo reigns in vault to end Baku World Cup with double gold

Banking on his momentum from his golden performance in parallel bars, Carlos Yulo rules the vault for his third gold medal in the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

MANILA, Philippines – It just keeps getting better for Carlos Yulo.

Yulo wrapped up his campaign in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series with a double gold finish as he reigned supreme in vault on Sunday, March 12.

Banking on his momentum from his golden performance in parallel bars the day prior, the Filipino gymnast scored an average of 14.933 points out of his two vaults to rule the eight-man finale.

Yulo garnered 15.033 points on his first vault and 14.833 on his second to overcome Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth, who settled for silver with 14.816 points.

Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Hung completed the podium cast after amassing an average of 14.716 points.

Top qualifier Mahdi Olfati of Iran failed to replicate his masterful display in the qualification where he scored 14.949 points as he posted just 14.399 points in the final for fourth place.

Yulo has been on a steady rise in the World Cup Series and his outing in Baku turned out to be the best out of the first three legs.

The 23-year-old snagged just a parallel bars bronze in the opening leg in Cottbus, Germany before he redeemed himself in the Doha, Qatar stop, taking home a floor exercise gold, a parallel bars silver, and a vault bronze.

In total, he has three golds, one silver, and two bronzes in this World Cup Series.

Yulo will get a much-needed break before he sees action in the last of the four-leg series in Cairo, Egypt which will run from April 27 to April 30. – Rappler.com