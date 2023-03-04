San Miguel suffers 55-point thrashing against Abando, Anyang in EASL 

Filipino import Rhenz Abando impresses with 22 points as his Korean squad Anyang whips PBA champion San Miguel in the EASL Champions Week

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen’s woeful stint in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week came to a bitter end after being handed a 55-point loss by Rhenz Abando and Korean club Anyang KGC, 142-87, on Saturday March 4, at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Former NBA player Omari Spellman fired 53 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, while Abando, the Filipino import, scored 22 on 9-of-15 shooting to help give their team a 2-0 record.

San Miguel, the reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion, fell to 0-2, having lost by 28 points, 96-68, to Japanese team Ryukyu Golden Kings on March 2.

Anyang took control by the end of the opening frame when it took a 40-20 lead.

Byeon Junhyeong also provided 18 points, while Darryl Monroe had a hearty triple-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Beermen import Cameron Clark provided 35 points, while CJ Perez chipped in 26 more, but was unable to make a serious dent for a team that lost June Mar Fajardo to a leg injury.

Fellow PBA contingent TNT Tropang Giga also suffered the same fate, after being ousted with a 0-2 record following an 80-69 loss to Seoul SK Knights on Friday, March 3.

The scores

Anyang KGC 142 – Spellman 53, Abando 22, Byeon J.H. 18, Monroe 15, Bae B.J. 14, Park J.H. 9, Jung J.W. 7, Moon S.G. 3, Han S.H. 1, Yang H.J. 0.

San Miguel 87 – Clark 35, Perez 26, Cruz 7, Enciso 6, Lassiter 5, Govan 2, Tautuaa 2, Manuel 2, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 40-20, 69-36, 109-65, 142-87.

– Rappler.com