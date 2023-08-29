‘System overhaul’ needed as PH goes winless in FIBA World Cup group stage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens had attributed Gilas Pilipinas’ first two losses in the FIBA World Cup to the supposed strategies of coach Chot Reyes. This time, the reactions were not any different.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has lost its chance to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas failed to clinch a win at the group stage after losing to Italy, 90-83, on Tuesday, August 29. The team fell short against Angola two days before, and also lost to the Dominican Republic in the opening game.

Filipinos online had attributed the national team’s first two losses to the supposed strategies of Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes. This time, the reactions were not any different.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, along with several team players, trends on X on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Screenshot by Rappler

One user on X, formerly Twitter, lamented the opportunity of having “great players” in Gilas Pilipinas, which they said was squandered by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and Reyes.

The Philippines is the first World Cup host to drop its first three games since Colombia in 1982.

One of the host countries of the FIBA World Cup.

With great players like Jordan Clarkson, June Mar Fajardo, Rhenz Abando, Dwight Ramos, Japeth Aguilar, etc., in the line up of Gilas Pilipinas.



All wasted by SBP and the coach himself, Chot Reyes. 😀 — Patricia Cleo (@cleo_samonte) August 29, 2023

Hay. Sana may pagbabago na after nito.



Kaya naman ng mga players natin. Kaso we were headless chicken.



Thank you Chot Reyes, pasa nyo na sa iba yan please. — Snow Badua (@snowbadua) August 29, 2023

It's been said before but this World Cup just emphasized the dire need for Gilas to have a system overhaul. We have the talent & personnel. But when your players keep on having stagnant possessions because of an outdated offense, it won't get you anywhere. Chot needs to go. — owen (@owenmla) August 29, 2023

Some called for the return of previous Gilas coach, Tab Baldwin, who stepped down in 2022.

Failure after failure ang SBP after the Gilas Magic from 2013 and 2014.



And most of it, si Chot Reyes ang nasa gitna. Pati si Al Panlilion.



Walanag bayag ang leadership ng SBP. Marketing tool lang ang Gilas.



Si Tab na ang solusyon, inalis pa. — Dwigt Schrute (@DwigtSchruute) August 29, 2023

@ASPanlilio @iamMVP Maawa naman kayo sa mga fans. Ang sakit talaga panoorin ng Gilas dahil wala talagang systema. Pls just let go of Chot and bring back Tab Baldwin para sa mga fans 🙏 — Joshua (@NewJoshua_2021) August 29, 2023

On the other hand, a few basketball fans acknowledged Reyes’ contribution in bringing the Philippines to the FIBA World Cup. “He simply isn’t the right coach, that doesn’t make him any less of an icon [in] the history of Gilas,” wrote one X user.

Even Gilas Pilipinas player Rhenz Abando blasted those who booed Reyes during team introductions at the August 29 game.

Filipino's Love Basketball. To all the people that are saying na everyone is being too harsh on Chot. That maybe true, but that just shows how much we love to win.



He simply isn't the right coach, that doesn't make him any less of an icon for the history of Gilas. — Charl Justine Jacob (@Oculus_Mercury) August 29, 2023 ˜

Coach chot reyes is the same coach that brought as to FIBA world cup after 30 yrs during the time of Gilas Alapag, Castro Et Al, we are so proud of him during that time, and now we are saying hurtful words just because we lost. Pilipino nga naman. — Melanie Mastrili (@melanyazoned) August 29, 2023

‘Thank you, Gilas’

Recognition also poured in online for Gilas Pilipinas players.

One user said Abando was “the biggest what-if in the past two games.” They also praised the performances of AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, June Mar Fajardo, and Kiefer Ravena.

Another one even called Edu, Ramos, and Abando “the future of Gilas.”

Dwight Ramos is the most consistent player among the 12. Hats off to this dude. Pogi na Pogi pa ang laro.



June Mar Fajardo: The Kraken is really unstoppable. and the humbleness—big wow. 🙌 + — kim (@ckloverboy) August 29, 2023

AJ Edu, Dwight Ramos, Rhenz Abando should be the future of Gilas + a new coach and Jimmy Alapag as consultant, Allan Caidic as shooting coach.



Ravena played consistently well too with his limited minutes. Junemar Fajardo surprisingly played his best international games. #Gilas — Ion Gonzaga (@ionGonzaga) August 29, 2023

Some users also recognized Abando’s moves during a warm-up.

RHENZ ABANDO WITH A SLAM ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2E2e4Uxghg — ari (@akailasun) August 25, 2023

Others also commended Ramos’ “consistency” during Tuesday’s game. He shot the second most number of points with 14.

Dwight Ramos = Consistency

AJ Edu = International Defensive Talent

Rhenz Abando = Phenomenal — lauren (@rlphsantiago) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, one user couldn’t “help but feel sorry” for NBA star Jordan Clarkson’s participation in the FIBA World Cup as a Gilas Pilipinas player under the tutelage of Reyes. “Ba’t kasi pinilit pa (Why did they have to force it),” the netizen wrote.

Can't help but feel sorry for Jordan Clarkson for having to play with this system on his World Cup experience. Chot's tactics and style of play is really ineffective on this era of modern basketball & everybody's been calling it. Bat kasi pinilit pa 🥲 — doki (@meryowfee) August 29, 2023

“The gameplan ‘give [Clarkson] the ball and let’s see what happens’ will NEVER work,” another user emphasized.

Clarkson gave the Philippine team 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in Tuesday’s game.

-scottie cant play in an intl game

-they need to stop sending players from ginebra, this isnt pba

-chot reyes MUST resign

-edu can play for nba

-the gameplan "give jc the ball and let's see what happens" will NEVER work

-build a team around rhenz and cj

-dwight ramos played well — shaye (@zjmville) August 29, 2023

Another netizen hoped the past few games served as a lesson for Reyes, and not as a source of discouragement for the players.

The country now needs all five other Asian teams to also miss the second round to have a shot at the automatic Olympic berth, as only the top-ranked Asian team will secure a slot in the 2024 Paris Games.

Umaasa ako na may natutuhan si Chot Reyes. Pati yung mga nagpasyang si Chot ang mag-coach sa Gilas.



Sa mga players, kahit masama ang karanasan ninyo, hindi naman nabawasan ang inyong husay. pic.twitter.com/2j2whcdm5Y — Babaeng TagaMalolos (@loidasandiego77) August 29, 2023

Thank you Gilas players and staff. 🫰🏼 maraming salamat sa walang sawang paglaban para sa bayan. 👏



Classification it is. "Matalo na sa lahat, wag lang sa China." — Gilas Pilipinas Army (@gilasarmy) August 29, 2023

— with reports from Laurice Angeles/Rappler.com