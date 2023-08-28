‘Politics ruins sports’: Netizens lambast SBP, Chot Reyes after Gilas Pilipinas losses in FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Social media users swiftly attributed the unfavorable outcomes to Chot Reyes, with some recalling the national team coach's 2022 statement aimed at his critics, ‘Judge me in the World Cup,’ having negative repercussions for him

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday night, August 27, the Philippines fell short against Angola, 80-70, in the FIBA World Cup. Prior to this, Gilas Pilipinas also experienced a loss to the Dominican Republic in the opening game on August 25.

The names of Chot, Kai Sotto, Clarkson, and the hashtag #GilasPilipinas gained traction on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, August 28, as Filipinos shared their sentiments over the regrettable outcome of the games.

Social media users swiftly attributed the losses to Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes, with some recalling his 2022 statement aimed at his critics, “Judge me in the World Cup,” generating negative repercussions for him.

yet another chot reyes disasterclass 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9QLvx0UPb6 — josh (@joshualebi) August 25, 2023

Some netizens demanded the resignation of Reyes as head coach, saying his supposed “outdated system” hinders talented Filipino players.

As long as Chot Reyes remains the coach, don't expect Philippine basketball to progress. We possess talented players hindered by an outdated system and an ineffective coach.#FIBAWC2023 #GilasPilipinas — Grant Bequizo (@alotofGraBe) August 27, 2023

I hope THEY realize after this game that coach Chot's system is NOT it. We wasted Clarkson's sacrifice, Kai Sotto's potential and other skilled players only for them to be "role players" who only receives, dribbles and then passes the ball to Clarkson. #GilasPilipinas TAKE NOTE!! — JV Russ | MOODY READY (@24FTJAY) August 27, 2023

X user @MyNewEmpire2005 claimed “there was no system in place” under Reyes.

Jordan Clarkson had no help.

The rest of the team are just absent, dribbled around, wasted time. There was no system in place.



Replace Chot Reyes FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. Bring back Tab Baldwin. #GilasPilipinas — Darth Vader (@MyNewEmpire2005) August 25, 2023

X user @DonnyBucketsPH pointed out the alleged constant “designated play” executed by Reyes.

Chot Reyes Designed Play



Pass the Ball to JORDAN

Pass the Ball to CLARKSON

Pass the Ball to JC

Pass the Ball to an NBA PLAYER

Pass the Ball to the player that plays for Utah Jazz

Pass the Ball to the Guy with Braids #LabanPilipinas #GilasPilipinas #FIBAWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/LVyvwW2cYE — ⚜️ Donny Buckets ⚜️ 🇵🇭 (@DonnyBucketsPH) August 27, 2023

“Just play ball,” said @HomerSayson as he advised Reyes to direct his energy towards creating stronger team plays instead of dwelling on grievances.

Coach Chot Reyes' cries over missed calls and the thirst for more respect from the referees are nothing but noise that won't overturn the loss to the Dominican Republic.



What these grievances do is subtract from the full focus Gilas needs to beat Angola tonight.



Just play… — Homer Sayson (@HomerSayson) August 27, 2023

@mykonos3333 attributed the losses to the coaching staff, especially considering that the national team allegedly comprises players with comparatively superior skills compared to the 2014 lineup.

It really frustrates me that we have a more competitive players now compared in 2014 but we always fell short. Hello coaching staffs!!!#GilasPilipinas — WELCOME TO SANDARA PARK (@mykonos3333) August 27, 2023

While acknowledging Reyes dedication to the national team, X user @DadiSkarte said “it’s time for a new coaching staff.”

Let's agree on this one. It's time for Chot Reyes to step down. He served well, and the time is now for a new coaching staff.#GilasPilipinas #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/eFqPIoTCDJ — DadiSkarte SPORTS (@DadiSkarte) August 27, 2023

X user @Papakeminem threw shade at Reyes as he listed the supposed price of the coach’s outfit.

Chot Reyes be like:



If you can’t perform, Japorm! pic.twitter.com/ePBxXa5gxO — Ken Altar (@Papakeminem) August 27, 2023

‘It’s team basketball’

Some netizens voiced disapproval of Reyes’ supposed system which appears to overly emphasize Clarkson while disregarding the skills and contributions of other players.

Gilas Pilipinas would be better if they:



1. Allow Abando to play his usual game and GIVE HIM MINUTES.



2. Get rid off Chot Reyes. We’ve seen it for years HIS SYSTEM DOESNT WORK.



3. Stop making JC the go to guy for everything. One against 5 never works. It’s team basketball! — Shaz (@ShazzehB) August 27, 2023

Gilas Pilipinas would be better if they:



1. Give Abando more minutes



2. Get rid off Chot Reyes



3. Stop making Jordan Clarkson the go to guy for everything. 1 against 5 never works. It’s team basketball!



Our expectations were low

But holy fuck pic.twitter.com/4WrXbCXT9w — Atiya (@Atiyahydra) August 27, 2023

Some users expressed disappointment over Chot’s apparent underestimation of Rhenz Abando, believing that he deserves more playing time.

It's just sad how Chot underestimates Abando. He played against imports and made his own name on Korea.

He deserves more playing time.



ctto#GilasPilipinas pic.twitter.com/2GSQbB2CmW — J and A (@denlie17) August 27, 2023

Chot Reyes is a dumb f*ckin cosch for Gilas. Look how Abando is turning the game around late in the 4th. Where was this decision to play him in the early quarters, vs Dominican Republic???? — Saturo Markyyy🇵🇭 (@_jhonmarkjr) August 27, 2023

Posting a video of Abando’s dunk in Gilas Pilipinas’ game against Angola, @bibiyuuuh showed what Reyes allegedly failed to utilize.

sinayang ni Chot Reyes pic.twitter.com/zUkPE1Ckmv — bibi (@bibiyuuuh) August 25, 2023

Some netizens also pointed out how CJ Perez is supposedly being overlooked or undervalued.

Only if coach Chot gave CJ Perez a chance to play. pic.twitter.com/5bElGFl3le — marshmallow (@jess_bernas) August 25, 2023

X user @JDaredevil2 believes that Perez “has that game changer component in his DNA,” implying that if he had received more playing time, it could have made a significant difference.

I’m curious to know why CJ didn’t get any run time on the court last night let alone Kai. I think we can all agree that CJ has that game changer component in his DNA. He will find ways to impact the game. He if plays next game, you’ll see what I’m saying. #GilasPilipinas — Jared Dillinger (@JDaredevil2) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, there are also sentiments of disappointment regarding Kai Sotto, with some expressing that he may be able to deliver better in the next game.

I don’t understand why people insists Kai Sotto on the game when Edu and Fajardo plays way better in all aspect. Masyado binabad si Sotto this game when it should have been Junemar. ‘Di nga maka- box out ng ayos si Kai.#GilasPilipinas #FIBAWC2023 — wonu (@wonukalats) August 27, 2023

@DwigtSchruute even called Sotto “just tall.”

Kai Sotto is just tall. Aint nothing else going good for him. — Dwigt Schrute (@DwigtSchruute) August 25, 2023

Kai Sotto really needs to Box Out, utilize his height/length. Play Locked-up defense and avoid that early fouls, dominate the board. #GilasPilipinas #FIBAWorldCup2023 — Briccio Guce (@brixguce) August 27, 2023

On the other hand, there are supporters of Sotto who empathize with him for not being able to showcase his full potential.

Maaaan I feel bad for Kai Sotto. He doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment. This is his chance to show the world what he is truly capable of. — Elmer But Not Glue (@elmersbluee) August 25, 2023

X user @noorisie expressed concern that Jordan Clarkson might eventually reconsider his decision to stay in the team due to the system under Chot Reyes.

i fear that Clarkson would probably end up declining Gilas' offer next time, as much as i hate to say this but this is such an embarrassing moment for a player like him.#GilasPilipinas — estrella (@noorisie) August 27, 2023

What a time for our shooting to desert us. And our offense was so predictable- look for Clarkson. Simply put, THIS was a bad game. — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) August 27, 2023

Rappler Sports’ @naveenganglani commended AJ Edu for doing “a tremendous job” in the opener against Dominican Republic, specifically in defending NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

AJ Edu has done a tremendous job defensively against Towns, who's an NBA All-Star and one of the best offensive basketball players in the world today. — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) August 25, 2023

AJ EDU is our saint tonight. AJ EDU. 🙌👏 walang daga sa dibdib. — Gilas Pilipinas Army (@gilasarmy) August 27, 2023

Despite being “highly criticized,” @konrad55 said Kiefer Ravena kept Gilas Pilipinas “at bay.”

Surprisingly, Kiefer Ravena, who is highly criticized, is keeping #GilasPilipinas at bay.@TheDeanQuinito — Konrad De Leon♋️ (@konrad55) August 27, 2023

Observing the apparent strategy in action, some social media users questioned why Ravena is not granted sufficient playing time.

The entire Gilas offense rn effectively boils down to: throw it to Jordan Clarkson, RR Pogoy back downs, Hail Mary everything, and "screw it, JMF gonna bail us out"



On that note, WHY THE HELL IS KIEFER RAVENA NOT IN THE GAME??? — Karl Batungbacal (@BlackMambito24) August 27, 2023

Sorry but why aren’t Kiefer Ravena and Renz Abando playing?? — ngcg (@oneinaneillion) August 27, 2023

X user @GabrielTandang praised Dwight Ramos for being adaptable on the court, contributing points regardless of the coaching system in place.

Khit saang coaching system mo ilagay si Dwight Ramos super effective and efficient nya padin — Gab speaks. (@GabrielTandang) August 28, 2023

can we talk about how great dwight ramos, aj edu, and junemar fajardo in contributing and helping the team since the opening game?? woaaahh they did well — CEO BYUN 🫶 (@certifiedBBH_) August 27, 2023

Some supporters also stepped up to defend Ramos as he continues to get criticism despite putting his utmost effort.

I dnt really get why me bashing kay dwight ramos yes hindi perfect game niya today but he was sitting longer sa bench when Angola made a 11pts run..sya na lang nga consistent nakaka score sa gilas kaya pls itigil yan — JBstan (@ble_tere) August 27, 2023

There's really a Dwight Ramos slander?!?! Kesyo overrated daw sa Gilas?!?!?! Mga beh, napanuod nyo ba talaga past plays nyan with the Gilas team lol kahit di ka fan, makikita mong marunong gumawa ng play and magbigay. Anyare ngayon? Wala, di magamit nang maayos. 🙃 — Bea #NeverAgain (@btrzkji) August 27, 2023

Not the result we were hoping for to start our @FIBAWC calpaign. It was a winnable game. Too bad we couldn’t close it out. AJ Edu was truly a revelation. Junemar and Dwight played really well too. On to the next. — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) August 25, 2023

‘Bring back winning systems’

Some individuals lamented the alleged influence of politics in Philippine basketball.

Ever wonder why Chot Reyes is coaching Gilas instead of Tim Cone or Tab Baldwin? Chot is an MVP guy, MVP handles the National Team, and the PH is a very political country, that's why he's still coaching and not Tim Cone or Tab Baldwin. — Sniper Trades (@SniperAimFire) August 27, 2023

X user @TalkPBA proposed that while Chot Reyes’ alleged coaching inefficiency is evident, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Chairman Emeritus Manny Pangilinan should also take responsibility.

It’s true that Coach Chot Reyes has been effective in the PBA but, he has proven nothing with GILAS to warrant his hold on the job.



Honestly, at what point do we start shifting the blame on Manny V. Pangilinan? — PBA and College Hoops (@TalkPBA) August 27, 2023

Tab Baldwin also created a stir as Filipinos mourned Gilas Pilipinas’ losses. In January 2023, Baldwin stepped down from his post as the national team head coach.

Everything was okay when Tab Baldwin handled gilas until Tab left gilas for unknown cause..SBP TALAGA ANG MALAKING SALA.They could have gotten another foreign coach rather than CHOT REYES @officialSBPinc @carlo_pamintuan @iamMVP — GILAS PILIPINAS (@GilasFans) August 27, 2023

Tab Baldwin is viral again. I'm not updated on why he is no longer the coach of #GilasPilipinas.



If you are also a UAAP fan, you know why Filipinos are pushing him to replace Chot Reyes.#FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/b9WBy5OXOi — Zen Nepomuceno (@KUglyton) August 27, 2023

For God's sake, please replace Chot Reyes and bring Tab Baldwin back! Home court advantage turns into a disadvantage because of this coach. — Junnel Pepito (@jnnlppt) August 27, 2023

“It’s 2023 and we still haven’t learned from the sins of the past,” said @imJOSHkidding, as he criticized SBP for what he perceives as political maneuvering.

This is what happens when you let politics get in the way of what people need. It's 2023 and we still haven't learned from the sins of the past.



Bring back tactical maturity. Bring back winning systems. Bring back Tab Baldwin. @officialSBPinc#FIBAWorldCup2023#GilasPilipinas pic.twitter.com/6zGEnejaoa — Josh Hernandez (@imJOSHkiddingg) August 27, 2023

X user @pauldelflores said the “SBP consistently failed to heed” what the national team supposedly needs.

It does not matter what’s under a hood, the only thing that matters is who’s behind the wheel. – The Fate of the Furious

Great players, but in the wrong hands, amount to nothing. This man right here is 💯% accurate! SBP consistently failed to heed. #GilasPilipinas #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/UswZjuMt0x — Hvitserk (@pauldelflores) August 27, 2023

“The day na finire si Coach Tab, sinukuan ko na ‘tong Gilas Pilipinas,” said @irrelevantfan91.

(I gave up my hopes on Gilas Pilipinas when Coach Tab Baldwin was let go.)

The day na finire si coach tab, sinukuan ko na tong #GilasPilipinas. Kahit pa ipagsabay nyo si JC, Brownlee, Kai, Abando, Junmar dyan sa loob, pag chaka ang coach chaka talaga result. Politics ruin sports. PERIODT



P.S. Dun na lang tayo kina EJ, Hildilyn at Caloy. — 🇯🇵 Ran Takahashi, Asia’s Best OH 🏆 (@irrelevantfan91) August 27, 2023

Some social media users observed how Justin Brownlee’s absence on the court was greatly felt.

@mrfresh0614 said, “We miss the presence of Justin Brownlee.”

We miss the presence of Justin Brownlee. Nothing against JC but JB effect inside the court namimis ng Gilas Pilipinas who can do everything. Chemistry. Hustle. Defense. Body sacrifice and contact sa Bigs ng opponent. #GilasPilipinas #fiba #puso #justinbrownlee #basketball pic.twitter.com/Jisdu8REBX — Mr Fresh21 (@mrfresh0614) August 27, 2023

Justin Brownlee is trending– and I kinda get it.



Iba kasi bumuhat si JB– involved ang buong team. Props to JC for really trying, but it's hard to catch up to 5+ yrs of playing with and for Pinoys.



#GilasPilipinas — Sheila Miranda-Hernandez (@HeySyao) August 27, 2023

They compared Brownlee and Jordan Clarkson’s performance as Gilas Pilipinas players. X user @aynmengote said, “Brownlee is a better fit for this team.”

Jordan Clarkson is 1000% better than anyone who ever played for Gilas but Brownlee is a better fit for this team. I don’t care what y’all say — Ayn (@aynmengote) August 27, 2023

A netizen couldn’t help but look back at the 2014 Gilas Pilipinas lineup.

Dabest pa rin talaga line up ng 2014 ❤️#GilasPilipinas pic.twitter.com/gAWWms5Vs0 — shngprsm11 (@prsmsheng11) August 27, 2023

Reflecting on the 2014 lineup, X user @beerrttybrates emphasized that what mattered most to them was their heart in playing basketball and representing the country.

2014 Gilas Pilipinas was all about heart and not hype



This year's Gilas Pilipinas was all about hype and not heart



It's a dissappointing look for a host country with basketball crazed fans #FIBAWorldCup2023 — Ψ 𝕒 𝕡 𝕠 𝕡 𝕙 𝕚 𝕤 🌉 & 🐂| CANCUN SZN | Ψ (@beerrttybrates) August 27, 2023

Meanwhile, some Filipino fans expressed appreciation for the Philippine team despite losing the two games.

I’ll always support our team, no matter what. But we need to prepare better for these kinds of games. The last 2 were winnable. Sakit. 💔 but then again, Salamat #GilasPilipinas 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/f5Olm9HW5A — Jpeeman (@jpeeman) August 27, 2023

Our Gilas team is obviously very talented. But I feel what the team needs is an emotional leader. A spark. A “vocal leader”. In the mold of Norwood, Alapag, Tenorio, Castro and Pingris. And it must come naturally. Hope we bring the emotion tonight. Laban 🇵🇭 — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) August 27, 2023

thank you, gilas pilinas! laban ulit 🇵🇭❤️‍🔥 — Kelly (@kellyquit) August 27, 2023

Coach Chot, it’s time for you to step down. Thank you for your service.



To SBP, hire a coach to handle the Gilas program, starting from U17 to seniors. It doesn’t have to be Pinoy.



To PBA, you need to evolve fast.



Pinoys will always be there to support but do also your part. — Hoswah (@Joshie0F5C) August 27, 2023

Better luck nextime gilas

Dami pang pwedeng i-improve ❤️ thank you for representing our country ❤️ — Jay (@Jay55638374) August 27, 2023

With a 0-2 record, Gilas Pilipinas stands as the sole winless team in Group A. However, there remains a chance for redemption as they face Italy on Tuesday, August 29, at the Araneta Coliseum. – With reports from Allysa Areglo/Rappler.com.

Allysa Areglo is a Cavite State University student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is a digital communications intern at Rappler.