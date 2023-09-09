LIVE UPDATES: USA vs Canada – FIBA World Cup 2023 bronze medal game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Denied of spots in the finale, the USA and Canada try to secure a podium finish as they face off for the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the most star-studded teams in the FIBA World Cup finally collide, but unfortunately, not for the crown.

Denied of spots in the finale, the USA and Canada try to secure a podium finish as they face off for the bronze medal at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 10.

Its bid to reclaim lost glory crushed following a stinging 113-111 loss to Germany, the United States looks to avoid going empty-handed for the second straight World Cup after a seventh-place finish four years ago in China.

The only times the Americans failed to win a medal in consecutive World Cups came six decades ago, when they placed fourth in 1963, fourth in 1967, and fifth in 1970.

“We’ll be ready as soon as we wake up,” said USA guard Jalen Brunson after their stunning loss to the Germans. “We’re going to use it as fuel.”

Canada, meanwhile, shoots for its first medal in World Cup history as it eyes a bounce-back win after seeing its golden hopes dashed in a 95-86 loss to Serbia.

A victory on Sunday will also mark the first time that the Canadians will finish higher than the Americans in the World Cup.

“I know these guys are going to do whatever it takes to go get that medal,” said Canada head coach Jordi Fernandez.

NBA stars Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander duke it out in a bid to save their respective countries’ campaigns.

Edwards averages 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals for the United States, while Gilgeous-Alexander norms 23.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.9 steals for the Canadians.

Game time is 4:30 pm. – Rappler.com