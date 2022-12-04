Cavitex rebounds from back-to-back runner-up finishes and exacts revenge on Platinum Karaoke to capture its second title in the second PBA 3x3 season

MANILA, Philippines – Cavitex got the job done in PBA 3×3 after back-to-back runner-up finishes as it crowned itself the Leg 5 champion of the Second Conference on Sunday, December 4.

The Braves exacted revenge on Platinum Karaoke with a dominant 21-13 win in the finale at Robinsons Novaliches to capture their second title in the second season after ruling the second leg in the First Conference.

Dominick Fajardo and Chester Saldua showed the way with 9 and 7 points, respectively, as Cavitex pocketed the top prize of P100,000.

The duo took turns in the Braves’ fiery 10-2 start and they never looked back, wrapping up the match with more than two minutes left off a Jorey Napoles game-winning deuce.

Napoles finished with 5 points and 8 rebounds in the victory that saw Cavitex avenge its narrow 13-12 loss to Platinum Karaoke in the Leg 4 finals last week.

The Braves also felt short of the crown in Leg 3 after a 19-16 defeat to TNT, but on Sunday, they imposed their will over the competition by sweeping all of their five games in the group and knockout stages combined.

Ael Banal put up 4 points and 4 assists to lead Platinum Karaoke, which settled for the runner-up purse of P50,000.

Meanwhile, Pioneer Elastoseal secured a podium spot for the first time this season after hacking out a 17-14 win over Barangay Ginebra in the battle for third.

Clint Doliguez shone on both ends for the Katibay, who bagged P30,000, with 7 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Gian Abrigo added 5 points. – Rappler.com