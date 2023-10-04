LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs China – 19th Asian Games basketball semifinal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas aims to reach the Asian Games final for the first time in over three decades as it battles host China in a rematch of their FIBA World Cup clash last month

MANILA, Philippines – Can Gilas Pilipinas go any further?

The Nationals aim to reach the Asian Games men’s basketball final for the first time in over three decades as they battle host China in the semifinals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday, October 4.

Facing each other for the second time in a month, the Philippines looks to reassert its mastery after giving Team Dragon a 96-75 beating for its lone win in its co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup in September.

This time, though, the Filipinos are without NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson, the hero of that breakthrough win as he torched the Chinese to the tune of 34 points.

And while China is also missing NBA forward Kyle Anderson and star big man Zhou Qi, it now enjoys homecourt advantage.

Team Dragon have won all of their four games as they swept the group stage with dominant victories over Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Mongolia then claimed an 84-70 win over South Korea to advance to the final four.

Gilas Pilipinas, meanwhile, needed to survive a fourth-quarter scare from Iran before it hacked out a nail-biting 84-83 win to make the semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Justin Brownlee did most of the heavy lifting for the Filipinos, putting up 36 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Iranians, including the go-ahead ahead bucket inside the final 45 seconds.

Brownlee hopes to tow the Filipinos further even as he huffs and puffs as they play their third straight game in as many days.

The Philippines last reached the final in the 1990 edition, where a star-studded cast that featured PBA legends Ramon Fernandez, Alvin Patrimonio, Allan Caidic, Benjie Paras, Samboy Lim, and Ronnie Magsanoc captured silver.

A win over China will guarantee the Nationals their first Asian Games medal since they bagged bronze in 1998, also won under the guidance of current head coach Tim Cone.

Game time is 8 pm. – Rappler.com