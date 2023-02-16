Recovering Dwight Ramos hopes to complete 6-window run at World Cup qualifiers

MAIN MAN. Dwight Ramos is expected to help carry the scoring load again in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas star Dwight Ramos, still recovering from a gruesome right ankle injury, comes home to prepare for a possible sixth straight appearance at the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Star guard Dwight Ramos is on pace to be the only Gilas Pilipinas player to play all six windows at the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers and is now back home to start practice with his fellow national team standouts.

In a chance interview during a Premier Volleyball League game at the PhilSports Arena, the 24-year-old hopes that streak continues as he works his way back up from a gruesome right ankle injury.

“If I don’t think about [my ankle], it’s 100% [healthy]. That’s all I need to do,” he said while supporting his girlfriend, F2 star Kianna Dy during the game.

“I’m feeling pretty happy [about the streak]. The coaches chose me every time so far. So hopefully, I can keep showing them that I can help and hopefully get picked again.”

In five windows so far, Ramos has been one of Gilas’ most important pieces with averages of 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across eight games played. No other player has appeared in more than four contests.

He is currently watching the PVL in Pasig to support his girlfriend, F2 star Kianna Dy. pic.twitter.com/4MyOi2vGNJ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 16, 2023

Now with a chance to complete the sixth window at the comforts of home in the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, Ramos expects Filipino fans to fill the venue and swing momentum to Gilas’ side.

“It should definitely be an experience. My parents, my dad tried to buy tickets, he said it was hard to buy tickets, so we already know the games are going to be packed, and it’s going to be an experience for everyone. It should be fun,” he said.

Carrying a 5-3 record across five windows so far, the World Cup-bound hosts will wrap up the qualifiers with two more games against Lebanon on Friday, February 24 and Jordan on Monday, February 27.

“Lebanon beat us, so they’re trying to win [again]. We’ll try and get another one over Jordan here, and show them our homecourt,” said Ramos. – Rappler.com