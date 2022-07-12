FIBA OKs Rhenz Abando inclusion in Asia Cup after Dwight Ramos injury

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando was officially added to Gilas Pilipinas’ lineup for the FIBA Asia Cup ahead of their opening game against Lebanon on Wednesday, July 13.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas deputy executive director Butch Antonio said FIBA approved the inclusion of the reigning NCAA MVP, who replaces injured guard Dwight Ramos.

Originally part of the roster, Ramos got ruled out for the continental showpiece due to shin splints.

Abando is already with the national team in Jakarta, Indonesia, as he flew with the squad on Sunday, July 10, after being named as a reserve player.

The addition of Abando gives the Philippines the luxury of playing with a complete 12-man lineup.

Gilas Pilipinas played with an incomplete roster in its friendly games against Korea and its matches against New Zealand and India in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers over the past month.

Abando joins Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Poy Erram, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, SJ Belangel, William Navarro, and Kevin Quiambao.

Geo Chiu and Francis Lopez complete the lineup. – Rappler.com