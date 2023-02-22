How to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will try to defend its home turf as it hosts Lebanon and Jordan in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February.
The home games will witness the national team debut of naturalized player Justin Brownlee as he links up with his Barangay Ginebra teammates, bolstering the Philippines’ bid of ending the Asian Qualifiers on a high note.
Carrying a 5-3 record in Group E, the Filipinos eye redemption against the Lebanese after being dealt an 85-81 loss in their first encounter in August and seek to replicate their 74-66 win over the Jordanians last November.
Here are ways to watch the matches:
Live
The games will be played on February 24 and February 27 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.
Here are the ticket prices:
- Courtside VVIP – P16,300
- Courtside VIP – P9,800
- Patron gold – P2,500
- Patron silver – P1,700
- Patron bronze – P1,100
- Lower box (free seating) – P300
- General admission (free seating) – P100
Tickets are on sale on smtickets.com and at SM outlets nationwide.
Television
The Phillipines-Lebanon clash on February 24 will be aired live on TV5 and One Sports+, while the Philippines-Jordan battle on February 27 will be shown live on One Sports and One Sports+.
Online
Fans who are on the go can watch the games online through the Cignal Play and Smart LiveStream – formerly known as GigaPlay – apps.
Cignal Play and SmartLiveStream can also be accessed on desktop. – Rappler.com
