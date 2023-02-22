How to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023 games

HOME TURF. Dwight Ramos is expected to lead Gilas Pilipinas' home stand in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas Pilipinas hosts Lebanon and Jordan in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will try to defend its home turf as it hosts Lebanon and Jordan in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February.

The home games will witness the national team debut of naturalized player Justin Brownlee as he links up with his Barangay Ginebra teammates, bolstering the Philippines’ bid of ending the Asian Qualifiers on a high note.

Carrying a 5-3 record in Group E, the Filipinos eye redemption against the Lebanese after being dealt an 85-81 loss in their first encounter in August and seek to replicate their 74-66 win over the Jordanians last November.

Here are ways to watch the matches:

Live

The games will be played on February 24 and February 27 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Here are the ticket prices:

Courtside VVIP – P16,300

Courtside VIP – P9,800

Patron gold – P2,500

Patron silver – P1,700

Patron bronze – P1,100

Lower box (free seating) – P300

General admission (free seating) – P100

Tickets are on sale on smtickets.com and at SM outlets nationwide.

Television

The Phillipines-Lebanon clash on February 24 will be aired live on TV5 and One Sports+, while the Philippines-Jordan battle on February 27 will be shown live on One Sports and One Sports+.

Online

Fans who are on the go can watch the games online through the Cignal Play and Smart LiveStream – formerly known as GigaPlay – apps.

Cignal Play and SmartLiveStream can also be accessed on desktop. – Rappler.com