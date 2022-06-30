How to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers games

TALL ORDER. Dwight Ramos and Gilas Pilipinas shoot for a sweep of the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Catch Gilas Pilipinas' games in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier on television or online

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas returns to action as the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers resumes with the third window starting on Thursday, June 30.

Featuring a rejigged roster of young players, the Philippines will face New Zealand on the road on Thursday at 3:30 pm and tangle with India at home on Sunday, July 3, at 7 pm.

Following the disqualification of South Korea from Group A, New Zealand (3-0), the Philippines (1-1) and India (0-3) are all guaranteed of spots in the second round.

But Gilas Pilipinas seeks a sweep of the third window for a chance to seize the top spot in Group A.

Here is how you can watch the Philippines’ games:

Television

Fans have three options to watch the matches on television.

TV5 and One Sports will broadcast Gilas Pilipinas’ games against New Zealand and India live on free TV.

For pay TV, Cignal offers standard and high definition versions of One Sports+.

Online

For fans who are on the go and only have access online, the games are available for streaming on the Cignal Play app and website.

Channels like TV5, One Sports, and PBA Rush are free on the standard version of Cignal Play, while One Sports+ can be accessed by availing the premium Cignal Play subscription.

Smart subscribers, meanwhile, can watch the games live free of streaming charge on the GigaPlay App for a limited time.

Rappler will also feature live updates of the games:

– Rappler.com