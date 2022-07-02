LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs India – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

Coming off a 46-point beating from New Zealand, Gilas Pilipinas needs a quick turnaround as it looks to repeat over India

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ ability to bounce back from a crushing loss will be tested when it hosts India to wrap up the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, July 3.

Coming off a 46-point thrashing from New Zealand, the Filipinos need a quick turnaround as they look to finish the first round of the qualifiers with an even 2-2 record.

The Philippines crushed India by 24 points in their first encounter last February.

But replicating that win has been made much harder as there is a possibility that Gilas Pilipinas would play with only 10 players, after Carl Tamayo suffered a sprained ankle against New Zealand.

Tamayo dropped a game-high 16 points and 5 rebounds against the Kiwis before he hurt his ankle in the 4th quarter.

His potential absence further cripples the already depleted Philippines roster, with naturalized big man Angelo Kouame also sidelined due to a knee injury.

Held to a combined 17 points against New Zealand, usual Gilas Pilipinas suspects Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, RJ Abarrientos, and SJ Belangel need to rise to the occasion against the Indians.

Game time is 7 pm.

