Doctor’s orders: June Mar Fajardo to sit out Gilas Pilipinas action

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SIZE UP. June Mar Fajardo in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

As much as he wants to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas, June Mar Fajardo needs to rest to recover from a calf injury he sustained in the PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines – Health comes first for June Mar Fajardo this time around.

Gilas Pilipinas will miss June Mar Fajardo in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers as the 6-foot-10 big man sits out the pair of home-and-away games against Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong due to a calf injury.

“It’s unfortunate because I want to play for Gilas, but my doctor told me to rest,” Fajardo said on Monday, February 19, in a press conference organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Fajardo sustained the injury in Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals earlier this February.

The seven-time MVP went against the doctor’s advice to take a break as he helped San Miguel finish off Magnolia in six games en route to a record-extending 29th title, averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds in the finals.

His mission with the Beermen accomplished, Fajardo is now doing as he is told by his doctor.

Fajardo said he will be out for about two weeks, although he will stay with the team.

“I’m doing my best to heal right away so I’ll be able to catch up in our practices,” said Fajardo, who only watched as the national team trained at the PhilSports Arena on Monday.

Aside from Fajardo, 6-foot-10 big man AJ Edu is also sidelined with a torn meniscus, further depleting Gilas’ frontcourt unit.

To add much-needed size, head coach Tim Cone tapped his Barangay Ginebra ward Japeth Aguilar to reinforce the squad in the first window.

Gilas leaves on Tuesday to face Hong Kong on the road on February 22 before it returns home to tangle with Chinese Taipei on February 25 at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com