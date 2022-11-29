Justin Brownlee Filipino naturalization bid hurdles House

SENATE PANEL APPROVES BROWNLEE PH CITIZENSHIP: American basketball player Justin Brownlee’s naturalization to Philippine citizenship passes at the Committee on Justice and Human Rights level after less than two hours of deliberations on his qualifications Monday, November 21, 2022. Brownlee, wearing a Barong Tagalog, answered queries from senators, sometimes in Filipino. He has been in and out of the country for five years, playing as an import of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and has earned Philippine Basketball Association’s best import award twice. Once his naturalization is approved, he is expected to reinforce the Gilas Pilipinas team in February in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Window 6 to be held in Philippine Arena. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 29, approved on third and final reading House Bill 6224, otherwise known as its version of of the proposed naturalization of Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee’s bill was almost unanimously approved at the plenary with 274 congressmen voting in favor, no disapprovals, with one abstention.

“This is the House’s humble contribution to the national basketball team’s quest for glory in the FIBA World Cup. Anything is possible if you put your heart or ‘puso’ into it,” says Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Brownlee will have to repeat the process in the Senate, as Senate Bill 1336 was approved at the committee level last week.

Even before his impending naturalization, the 34-year-old Brownlee has already been practicing with the Gilas Pilipinas national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. – Rappler.com