Justin Brownlee Filipino naturalization bid hurdles House

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 29, approved on third and final reading House Bill 6224, otherwise known as its version of of the proposed naturalization of Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.
Brownlee’s bill was almost unanimously approved at the plenary with 274 congressmen voting in favor, no disapprovals, with one abstention.
“This is the House’s humble contribution to the national basketball team’s quest for glory in the FIBA World Cup. Anything is possible if you put your heart or ‘puso’ into it,” says Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Brownlee will have to repeat the process in the Senate, as Senate Bill 1336 was approved at the committee level last week.
Even before his impending naturalization, the 34-year-old Brownlee has already been practicing with the Gilas Pilipinas national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup to be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. – Rappler.com
