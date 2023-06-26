Vanessa de Jesus sizzles, but Gilas Women fall to Australia by 71 in FIBA Asia Cup

NEWCOMER. Vanessa de Jesus in action for Gilas Women in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

Vanessa de Jesus struts her stuff in her FIBA debut for Gilas Women, but world No. 3 Australia proves too much

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa de Jesus emerged as the lone bright spot as Gilas Women opened their FIBA Women’s Asia Cup campaign on the wrong foot, absorbing a 105-34 blowout loss to host Australia on Monday, June 26.

De Jesus dropped a game-high-tying 18 points in her FIBA debut for the Philippines, but world No. 3 Australia proved too much and protected its home turf at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

A standout guard for the Duke Blue Devils in the US NCAA, De Jesus strutted her stuff for the Filipinas as she shot an impressive 4-of-5 clip from three-point distance and momentarily stole the show in the second quarter.

The Opals jumped to a commanding 36-7 lead midway through the second period before De Jesus erupted for 11 points in 13-2 run that breathed life into the Philippines’ chances.

De Jesus canned three triples during that two-minute stretch as Gilas Women sliced their deficit to 20-38.

But Australia contained De Jesus the rest of the way and ended the first half on blazing 18-3 rally highlighted by four three-pointers to mount a commanding 56-23 lead going into the break.

“We came here just to try to compete with the best and we fell short again,” said Philippines head coach Pat Aquino. “Hoping we can come back the next game.”

Darcee Garbin put up 18 points with 8 rebounds to lead six players in double-figure scoring for Australia, which held Gilas Women to just 11 points in the second half en route to the 71-point rout.

Lauren Marie Scherf delivered 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, Chloe Louise Bibby tallied 11 points, while Keely Jane Froling, Chantel-Anais Horvat, and Alice Kunek added 10 points apiece in the lopsided victory.

Afril Bernardino and Chack Cabinbin backstopped De Jesus with 4 points each.

With a short turnaround, Gilas Women look to pull off an upset against reigning five-time champion Japan on Tuesday, June 27, at the same venue. – Rappler.com