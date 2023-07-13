Unbeaten Gilas Girls drub Jordan to reach FIBA U16 Asian Championship semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Girls sweep Group A with a 48-point annihilation of Jordan to inch closer to their goal of earning a Division A promotion in the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls formalized their entry in the Division B semifinals of the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship after completing a group-stage sweep with a 106-58 rout of host Jordan on Wednesday, July 12.

Kimi Sayson finished with 19 points to lead six players in double-figure scoring as the Filipinas officially clinched the top spot in Group A with a 3-0 record.

Seeking to rule the tournament in a bid to earn a promotion to Division A, the Philippines will take the next step towards that goal when it tangles with either Malaysia or Singapore in the final four set on Saturday, July 15.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will face off in a crossover semifinals, with only the champion ascending to Division A.

Sayson also posted 7 steals, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds for Gilas Girls, who have yet to be threatened as they won their games by an average of 69.7 points after a 39-point romp of Hong Kong and a 122-point beating of Maldives.

Ava Fajardo churned out 17 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals, including 8 points in the pivotal second quarter where the Filipinas pulled away for good.

Jordan remained within shouting distance at the end of the opening frame, 19-26, before the Philippines exploded for 30 points in the second period to erect a 56-33 lead going into the break.

Nevaeh Smith netted 15 points, Ryan Kelly Nair put up 11 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals, while Scarlett Mercado and Demicah Arnaldo chipped in 10 points apiece for the Philippines.

Three more players scored at least 5 points in Ariel Star de la O (6), Christina Lapasaran (6), and Isabelle de Jesus (5) as the Filipinas spread the wealth with 27 assists against just 9 turnovers.

Gilas Girls also put the shackles on the Jordanians and came away with 28 steals, which they turned into 45 points off turnovers.

Zena Sameh Suleiman Alkarain had 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals to pace Jordan, which fell to 1-2 and teeters on the brink of missing the semifinals. – Rappler.com