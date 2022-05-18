Gilas Pilipinas
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
Philippine basketball

Gilas Women clobber Thailand for 2-0 start in SEA Games

Delfin Dioquino
Gilas Women clobber Thailand for 2-0 start in SEA Games

ACE PLAYER. Afril Bernardino churns out a monster double-double for Gilas Women.

PSC-POC

Afril Bernardino stars anew as Gilas Women bolster their title-retention bid with a 16-point drubbing of Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Afril Bernardino continued her stellar showing as Gilas Women hurdled arguably the biggest roadblock of their title-retention bid in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam with flying colors.

Bernardino churned 20 points, 16 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals to power the Philippines to a 97-81 rout of Thailand at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi on Wednesday, May 18.

In a battle between the gold and silver winners in the 2019 SEA Games, Gilas Women built a sizable lead in the middle quarters behind the steady play of Bernardino en route to a 2-0 start.

Thailand trailed by just a single possession in the second period, 25-27, before the Philippines rode on a 12-2 run – all coming from beyond the arc – to stretch its advantage to double digits.

Bernardino then scored a layup midway through the final frame as Gilas Women enjoyed their biggest lead of the game at 88-63.

Stephanie Berberabe churned out 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Trina Guytingco put up another 10 points for the Philippines, which spread the wealth with nine players scoring at least 7 points.

Clare Castro, Chack Cabinbin, and Gabi Bade chimed in 9 points each in the rout as Janine Pontejos, Ana Castillo, and Andrea Tongco combined for 21 points.

Lumdabpang Thunchanok chalked up 14 points and 5 rebounds to pace Thailand, which dropped to 0-2 after a stunning 67-70 loss to Malaysia two days prior.

Malaysia never won a game in the previous SEA Games.

Gilas Women look to bolster their title quest on Thursday against host Vietnam as the team with the best record in the six-nation tournament will win gold.

The Scores

Philippines 97 – Bernardino 20, Berberabe 10, Guytingco 10, Bade 9, Cabinbin 9, Castro 9, Castillo 7, Pontejos 7, Tongco 7, Fajardo 6, Surada 3, Clarin 0.

Thailand 81 – Thunchanok 14, Thidaporn 13, Sriharaksa 13, Warunee 12, Juthamas 11, Rattiyakorn 8, Amphawa 5, Rujiwan 2, Pimchosita 2, Penphan 1, Atchara 0, Kanokwan 0.

Quarters: 22-16; 57-40; 80-59; 97-81.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Philippine basketball

Gilas Women

SEA Games