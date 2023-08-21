Gilas Pilipinas bows to Mexico in last tune-up before FIBA World Cup; Clarkson sits out

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP GUARD. Scottie Thompson in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Jordan Clarkson misses action as Gilas Pilipinas closes out its three-game exhibition slate at home with a 1-2 record

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas played sans Jordan Clarkson and dropped its final tune-up game before the FIBA World Cup, absorbing an 84-77 loss to Mexico at the PhilSports Arena on Monday, August 21.

The Utah Jazz star sat out the match as the Philippines closed out its three-game exhibition slate at home with a 1-2 record, cruising to an 85-62 rout of Ivory Coast then suffering a 102-85 defeat to Montenegro.

Even without Clarkson, though, the Filipinos showed fight early as they grabbed a 46-41 lead off a Kai Sotto free throw and ended the half even with the Mexicans, 51-51.

But the Philippines shot itself by failing to take care of the ball, coughing up 7 of its 13 turnovers in the third quarter and allowing Mexico to seize a 69-63 advantage.

Playing catchup throughout the final salvo, Gilas Pilipinas pulled within 72-77 with three minutes left off a Dwight Ramos three-pointer only to witness Mexico close it out with a 7-3 run capped by 5 straight Pako Cruz points.

Scottie Thompson showed the way with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Filipinos, who finished their World Cup buildup with a 7-6 card.

The Philippines compiled a 3-3 slate in its European trip where it battled teams from Finland, Estonia, Ukraine, and Lithuania then posted a 3-1 record against Senegal and Iran in a pocket tournament it joined in China.

No other Gilas Pilipinas scored in double figures as it missed the offensive firepower provided by Clarkson.

Ramos put up 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks, Roger Pogoy fired 9 points, while Sotto and Jamie Malonzo chimed in 8 points apiece.

Kiefer Ravena had 7 points and June Mar Fajardo tallied 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Cruz paced Mexico with 18 points, while Paul Stoll (17), Fabian Jaimes (15), and Josh Ibarra (12) all finished in twin-digit scoring.

Mexico will play in Group D against Montenegro, Lithuania, and Egypt at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Bunched in Group A, the Philippines has a couple of days to fine-tune its World Cup preparations before it opens its campaign against Dominican Republic on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. – Rappler.com