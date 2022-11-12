LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Saudi Arabia – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

Gilas Pilipinas eyes a sweep of its two-game road trip in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as it tangles with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas shoots for its third straight win as it wraps up the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Coming off a breakthrough away win over Jordan, the Philippines eyes a sweep of its two-game road trip when it faces Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah on Sunday, November 13 (Monday, November 14, Manila time).

A blowout win is expected from the Filipinos after they mauled the Saudis at home in a 38-point rout starring Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson in the fourth window last August.

While Clarkson is not around as he currently plays for the Utah Jazz in the NBA, Gilas Pilipinas has enough firepower to replicate that romp.

Kai Sotto has been a consistent force for the national team, averaging 14 points on top of team-highs of 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks through three games.

Scottie Thompson will also be relied upon after he delivered his finest game in a Philippines jersey, churning out a near-triple-double of 8 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists in their 74-66 victory over Jordan in Amman.

Meanwhile, Dwight Ramos seeks to bounce back from his tournament-low 5 points against Jordanians as the Filipinos look to raise their record to 5-3.

Toting a 2-5 card, Saudi Arabia aims to ride on the momentum of its 31-point rout of India in a bid to pull off a gigantic upset against the Philippines.

Game time is 12 am on Monday.

– Rappler.com