Sports
Sports
Gymnastics

[EXCLUSIVE] Rappler Talk Sports: Carlos Yulo on dealing with tumbles, turns in life, gymnastics career

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

[EXCLUSIVE] Rappler Talk Sports: Carlos Yulo on dealing with tumbles, turns in life, gymnastics career
Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo talks about his separation with his longtime Japanese coach, his love and relationships, and the lessons he learned along the way

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo acknowledged that at one point, his life revolved solely around the sport.

Through the years, though, Yulo has gotten to know himself better as he strikes a balance between his gymnastics career and personal life.

Must Read

Above all else, Carlos Yulo chooses ‘peace of mind’

Above all else, Carlos Yulo chooses ‘peace of mind’

In this edition of Rappler Talk Sports, the soft-spoken star talks about his separation with his longtime Japanese coach, his love and relationships, and the lessons he learned along the way.

Catch it at 8 pm on Sunday, May 12. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Carlos Yulo

Filipino athletes

Paris Olympics