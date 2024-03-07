On a tear: Kai Sotto dominates anew as Yokohama stuns Thirdy Ravena, San-En

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOWERING. Yokohama's Kai Sotto goes for a shot over a defender in the Japan B. League.

Kai Sotto posts another huge double-double as he lifts the Yokohama B-Corsairs past Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has been on an absolute tear for the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B. League.

For the fifth time in Yokohama’s last six outings, Sotto delivered a huge double-double to lift the B-Corsairs past Thirdy Ravena and the second-seeded San-En NeoPhoenix, 81-76, at the Yokohama International Pool on Wednesday, March 6.

Sotto racked up a game-high 23 points on an ultra-efficient 11-of-14 field goal clip, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist in over 27 minutes of action as Yokohama’s starting center.

The 7-foot-3 Gilas Pilipinas star came up big down the stretch as he scored eight of his 23 markers in the final six minutes of the ball game, including a clutch go-ahead hook shot that gave the B-Corsairs a 78-76 lead with only 1:08 left to play.

Yuki Kawamura then put the finishing touches for Yokohama, knocking down a dagger three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining, which settled the final score at 81-76.

This is the second straight game where Sotto led the B-Corsairs in both scoring and rebounding as he finished with 21 markers and a season-high 12 boards in their 84-73 win against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders last Sunday, March 3.

Meanwhile, Ravena was one of four San-En players to score in double-digits with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting, together with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in close to 31 minutes of play.

With its second straight win, Yokohama improved its record to 19-23, while San-En fell to its fourth straight loss for a 34-8 card.

– Rappler.com