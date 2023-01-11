Thirdy Ravena posts double-double as San-En halts 4-game skid

Thirdy Ravena, who recently reached the 1,000-point milestone in the Japan B. League, continues to impress for the San-En NeoPhoenix as they rediscover their winning ways after suffering four straight losses

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena sustained his fine play for the San-En NeoPhoenix as they ended their four-game losing streak with a 97-79 demolition of the Niigata Albirex BB in the Japan B. League on Wednesday, January 11.

After his 22-point explosion went for naught in their previous outing, the third-year NeoPhoenix guard Thirdy, who recently reached the 1,000-point milestone in the B. League, delivered a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists, to go along with a team-high +/- of +25.

Aside from Thirdy, five more players scored in twin digits for the NeoPhoenix, with former NBA big man Kyle O’Quinn leading the charge with a game-high 26 points.

Steven Green and Kofi Cockburn, meanwhile, dropped 25 and 24 points, respectively, for the Albirex BB in the loss.

Like Thirdy, Matthew Wright was one of six players to end up in double figures in scoring for the Kyoto Hannaryz, but they bowed to the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 94-87.

Wright, the former Phoenix Fuel Masters gunner, produced 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three-point area, together with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Andrew Randall powered the Fighting Eagles in the victory with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

In a showdown featuring two Filipino imports, Ray Parks flirted with a double-double for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins as they handed Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes their 12th straight loss, 85-62.

Parks recorded 9 points on a near-perfect 3-of-4 clip from deep, on top of 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Kiefer missed all of his 9 attempts from the field and went scoreless in the lopsided affair.

Finally, Matt Aquino was silent in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 67-53 triumph over the Seahorses Mikawa.

Aquino, who is listed as a local for the Brave Warriors, tallied just 1 assist in a little less than 5 minutes of playing time.

Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer, Wright, and Parks will have a short two-day rest before they team up with one another in the B. League’s Asia Rising Star Game on Friday, January 13, along with fellow Filipino imports Kobe Paras, Jordan Heading, Roosevelt Adams, and Greg Slaughter, who are all playing in Division 2.

Levanga Hokkaido’s Filipino reinforcement Dwight Ramos was ruled out of the mid-season spectacle due to an ankle injury. – Rappler.com