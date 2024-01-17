Thirdy Ravena flirts with triple-double in San-En’s 7th straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON A ROLL. San-En's Thirdy Ravena in action in the Japan B. League.

Thirdy Ravena sets career-highs in rebounds and assists as the San-En NeoPhoenix edge the Toyama Grouses to remain at the top of the Japan B. League standings

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena came just one point shy of a triple-double as the San-En NeoPhoenix defeated the Toyama Grouses, 95-83, for their seventh straight win in the Japan B. League on Wednesday, January 17, at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Fresh off the league’s All-Star weekend, where Ravena and his fellow Filipino imports emerged triumphant in the Asia Rising Star Game, the high-flying San-En guard racked up 9 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, and 1 block in 34 minutes and 12 seconds of play.

Ravena’s 13 rebounds and 12 assists are his highest output yet in those respective departments ever since joining the NeoPhoenix in the 2020-2021 season as the first-ever Filipino reinforcement in the B. League.

Coty Clarke topscored for the league-leading San-En – which remained tied with the Alvark Tokyo at the top spot with a 25-4 record – with a game-high 30 points.

Former Converge FiberXers and TNT Tropang Giga import Quincy Miller led the AJ Edu-less Toyama with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Gilas Pilipinas big man Edu remains out for Toyama (4-25) after suffering a torn meniscus injury in November.

Like Ravena, Matthew Wright balled out for the Kyoto Hannaryz in their 81-75 win over the Nagasaki Velca at the Sasebo Gymnasium.

Wright sizzled for a game-high 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in over 34 minutes.

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters star converted on 8 of his 15 attempts from the field, including an efficient 5-of-8 clip from beyond the arc.

Chris Jackson and Kevin Jones added 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Kyoto, which snapped a three-game skid and improved to a 9-20 slate.

In a game featuring two Filipino imports, Kai Sotto and the Yokohama B-Corsairs bested RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 81-71, at the White Ring.

Sotto came off the bench and delivered 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting and 5 rebounds in a season-high 13 minutes and 12 seconds of action.

The 7-foot-3 Yokohama center has yet to breach double-digit scoring in five games played this season following a loan from the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

On the other side, Abarrientos produced 12 points 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while his Filipino-Japanese teammate Matt Aquino contributed 3 points for Shinshu.

Yokohama rose to a 13-16 card, while Shinshu slipped to 5-24.

Over at the Dolphins Arena, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins hacked out a 77-75 escape against the defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Yutaro Suda sank the game-winning triple with 11 seconds left to put an end to Nagoya’s four-game losing streak and give the Dolphins their 17th victory in 29 matches.

Parks had a quiet performance in the win, putting up just 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo, who showed the way for the Asia All-Stars with 18 points last Saturday, January 13, was listed as inactive for Ryukyu, which dropped to 20-9.

Finally, Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido made light work of the Ibaraki Robots, 84-66, at the Adastria Mito Arena.

Ramos tallied 9 points on 3-of-5 clip from the field and 3 rebounds for Hokkaido (9-20). – Rappler.com