Kai Sotto cools down as Ray Parks-less Nagoya snaps Hiroshima’s 3-game win streak

After averaging 16.2 points in his first four games, Kai Sotto scores a season-low 8 points as the Hiroshima Dragonflies fail to keep their streak going in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies’ three-game winning streak in the Japan B. League came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday, March 22 as they absorbed a buzzer-beating 90-88 loss to the Ray Parks-less Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at the Dolphins Arena.

With the 7-foot-3 Sotto on the bench and the score knotted at 88-all in the final possession, Nagoya’s Coty Clarke saved the day for the Diamond Dolphins with a tough game-winning jumper near the free-throw line over the outstretched arm of Hiroshima’s Dwayne Evans II.

After averaging 16.2 points in his first four games in a Dragonflies uniform, Sotto was held to a season-low 8 points on 3-of-7 shooting, on top of his 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 4 blocks in close to 24 minutes of play.

Playing minus their fellow import Parks, who missed his fourth straight game due to an injury, Alan Williams led the Diamond Dolphins in the down-to-the-wire victory with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Clarke produced 21 markers, 6 boards, and 4 dimes.

Yutaro Suda and Taito Nakahigashi also stepped up in the absence of Parks with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Nagoya captured its third straight win and inched closer to chasing Hiroshima at the fifth spot with a 30-13 record.

Nick Mayo, meanwhile, saw his near triple-double stat line of 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists go to waste as Hiroshima fell to 31-12.

In contrast to Sotto, Dwight Ramos went off for a season-best 26 points in the Levanga Hokkaido’s 96-82 win over the Gunma Crane Thunders at the Hokkai Kita-yale.

Ramos, who surpassed his previous high of 20 points, shot 8-of-17 from the field, including a 4-of-8 clip from long distance, to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Over at the Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center, Kiefer Ravena got his groove back offensively as the Shiga Lakes took down the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 88-80.

Coming off a scoreless outing against the Toyama Grouses last Sunday, Ravena sizzled for 18 points built on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting from deep, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

With their respective wins, Ramos’ Hokkaido hiked its record to 12-31, while Ravena’s Shiga improved to a 7-36 slate.

Other results

Division 1

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 86-80. (Carl Tamayo – 7 points, 3-of-5 field goal, 3 rebounds, 10:19 minutes; Matthew Wright – 12 points, 4-of-11 field goal, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 33:26 minutes.)

Shinshu Brave Warriors def. San-En NeoPhoenix, 79-68. (Matt Aquino – DNP; Thirdy Ravena – 11 points, 3-of-13 field goal, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 33:42 minutes.)

Division 2

Ehime Orange Vikings def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 82-66. (Greg Slaughter – 4 points, 2-of-2 field goal, 1 rebound, 1 block, 8:27 minutes.)

Kumamoto Volters def. Nagasaki Velca, 87-85. (Jordan Heading – 18 points, 7-of-17 field goal, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, 26:09 minutes.)

– Rappler.com