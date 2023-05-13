Sports
Kai Sotto, Hiroshima stun league-leading Chiba to move on cusp of B. League semis

Martin Mendoza
QUALITY MINUTES. Kai Sotto chips in all statistical categories.

Kai Sotto makes the most of his minutes as the Hiroshima Dragonflies inch closer to clinching a semifinal berth in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies moved within one win of a semifinal berth in the Japan B. League after pulling off a 72-70 upset over the league-leading Chiba Jets in Game 1 of their best-of-three quarterfinals at the Funubashi Arena on Saturday, May 13. 

With the game tied at 70-all following a triple by Chiba’s Vic Law, Hiroshima’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. swished two cold-blooded free throws with only 9.4 seconds to go, which proved to be the game winner as Jets guard Yuki Togashi failed to convert on his potential game-tying floater in the final play.

Dwayne Evans II topscored with 16 points for Hiroshima – which almost squandered an 8-point lead, 70-62, with just 2 minutes and 36 seconds left – while Blackshear delivered a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, made the most of his playing time for the Dragonflies, tallying 7 points on 3-of-4 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in close to 16 minutes.

Law, meanwhile, led the Jets with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Hiroshima goes for the kill on Sunday, May 14 when it collides with Chiba anew at 2:05 pm, Manila time. 

Over at the Okinawa Arena, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 92-81 triumph against the Ray Parks-less Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in Game 2 of their best-of-three quarterfinal affair.

Tamayo, however, was a non-factor for the Golden Kings as he failed to put up any numbers aside from his 1 turnover and 1 foul in his very limited playing time of 2 minutes and 8 seconds. 

The former UP Fighting Maroons star Tamayo logged in a DNP in the Golden Kings’ 91-85 Game 1 victory versus the Diamond Dolphins on Friday, May 12.

Ryukyu relied heavily on three-time PBA best import Allen Durham, who dropped a huge double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds in the series-clincher. – Rappler.com 

