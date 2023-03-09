Kai Sotto throws support behind Carl Tamayo after benching in B. League debut

‘Next game, you just got to watch out for Carl (Tamayo) because he’s a really good player,’ says Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for the Japan B. League showdown of former high school rivals Kai Sotto and Carl Tamayo as the latter logged a DNP in the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ 86-78 triumph over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Wednesday, March 8.

What many thought would be Sotto and Tamayo’s first head-to-head matchup since their UAAP juniors days with Ateneo and NU, respectively, turned into a one-man show as only the 7-foot-3 Dragonflies center was fielded in the contest.

In close to 19 minutes of playing time as a starter for Hiroshima, Sotto turned in a decent performance in his B. League debut as he put up 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 3 blocks in front of thousands of fans at the Okinawa Arena as his fellow Gilas Pilipinas big man Tamayo could only watch from the bench.

Following his team’s loss, Sotto, who himself is no stranger to getting benched during his two-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia, threw his full support behind Tamayo, saying the former UP Fighting Maroons star is still a player to watch out for in the B. League this season.

“I mean, it’s understandable. It’s his first year, it’s his first game, and he came in towards the middle of the season,” said Sotto of Tamayo.

“I know how good Carl is… next game, you just got to watch out for Carl because he’s a really good player,” added Sotto.

Tamayo, who already suited up for Ryukyu in the East Asia Super League Champions Week, isn’t fazed by the surprise benching and he is just glad the Golden Kings emerged victorious as they kept their hold of the No. 4 spot with a 30-9 card.

“I just came here. I understand coach Dai (Oketani). I need to gain his trust to be able to play on the court,” said Tamayo.

“I’ll just keep working hard so I’ll be prepared anytime coach Dai needs me. I’m just happy to win the game.”

Sotto’s Dragonflies and Tamayo’s Golden Kings are set to collide again in May. Hopefully, by that time, both Filipino basketball stars get to show off their wares as they reignite their longtime rivalry in the professional ranks. – Rappler.com