Abando, Anyang continue winning ways at expense of Alvano, Wonju

Former NBA big man Omari Spellman shows the way for Anyang anew as they seize their sixth straight win in the KBL

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC kept their winning streak going in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) with an 80-70 triumph over Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy on Thursday, February 9.

After erupting for 40 points in their previous victory over Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom, former NBA big man Omari Spellman, who had stops with the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors, showed the way for Anyang anew with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Byeon Junhyeong also reached the 20-point territory for Anyang with his 21 markers, while Abando remained silent with just 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting.

The KBL slam dunk contest champion Abando, who played in only his second game back following a seven-game absence, also tallied 2 rebounds and a block in 15 minutes and 20 seconds of play.

For Wonju, Kim Hyun-ho scored a team-high 23 points, while the Filipino-American guard Alvano had 8 points on 4-of-13 clip from the field, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

With its sixth straight win, Anyang improved further its league-best record to 29-11.

Meanwhile, Wonju, which dropped its third consecutive contest, fell to 16-23.

Over in Jeonju, RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus got back on the winning track after holding off the Jeonju KCC Egis, 76-70.

Ulsan rode on the hot hands of Jae-Sok Jang, who turned in a sensational performance of 19 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting and 9 rebounds.

Coming off a quiet 8-point outing, where he shot just 3-of-12 from the field, Abarrientos struggled offensively for the second game in a row, connecting on only 3 of his 11 attempts to finish with 9 points.

He also recorded 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal in another team-best 34 minutes and 47 seconds of playing time for Ulsan, which upped its record to 24-16.

Ulsan spoiled the monster performance of former PBA import Ra Gun-ah, who posted a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. – Rappler.com