LRT1, LRT2 offer free rides for FIBA World Cup teams, volunteers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LRT. Commuters queue to board trains at the LRT-2 Masinag Station in Antipolo on February 1, 2023.

Personnel affiliated with the FIBA World Cup, along with accredited media, can avail of the LRT1 and LRT2 free rides from August 25 to September 12

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit lines 1 (LRT1) and 2 (LRT2) are offering free rides for personnel affiliated with the FIBA World Cup in support of the tournament’s kick off in the Philippines.

The following FIBA personnel can avail of the LRT1 free rides from August 25 to September 12:

FIBA technical and participating teams

FIBA safety and security personnel

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Local Organizing Committee members

Official volunteers

Accredited media

Those looking to take the LRT1 should, however, keep in mind that trains will only run between Gil Puyat Station and Ferdinand Poe Jr. Station from August 25 until August 27, while tracks are being repaired.

The LRT2 is also giving free rides to the following FIBA personnel from August 23 to September 12:

FIBA athletes and coaches

FIBA safety and security personnel

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Local Organizing Committee members

Official volunteers

Delegates from other countries

Accredited media

To avail of the free rides, personnel only need to present their official FIBA World Cup ID to LRT1 personnel and FIBA Accreditation Pass at the LRT2.

Meanwhile, fans watching the FIBA opening games at the Philippine Arena on August 25 can avail of free bus rides by taking point-to-point buses at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

– Rappler.com