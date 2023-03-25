Mavs star Luka Doncic fined $35,000 for money gesture

NBA
IRATE. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic argues a foul call against the Warriors.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA construes the gesture as Luka Doncic suggesting the referees were paid to call the game in the Warriors' favor

Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official, the league announced Friday, March 24.

Doncic took issue with the lack of a foul being called on Draymond Green and rubbed his fingers together toward an official with 1.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 127-125 home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

The gesture could be construed as Doncic suggesting the referees were paid to call the game in the Warriors’ favor.

A four-time All-Star, Doncic leads the Mavericks with averages of 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 58 contests (all starts) this season.

– Rappler.com

